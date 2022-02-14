“Love should be celebrated everyday” – Kushal Tandon on Valentine’s Day and new single Numaish

As Valentine’s Day approaches, we get to hear a lot of new music revolving around the theme of love. Most of these songs are in a happy space and talk about togetherness and eternal love. However, ‘Numaish’, a new single featuring Kushal Tandon and Sidhika Sharma that was released a couple of days ago talks about giving an erstwhile relationship a proper closure.

Elaborating on the same, Kushal says, “Through ‘Numaish’, we have tried to show that closure is important. I feel it’s a very relatable song. Most people understand that we fall in love a couple of times with different people in one lifetime. As long as you part ways with your partner amicably and without any bitterness, it’s fine. One has to move on without having any hard feelings for the person whom you shared a lot of beautiful moments with.”

Composed by Prini Siddhant Madhav, ‘Numaish’ has been sung by Altamash Faridi who has several popular Hindi film songs like ‘Mann Kunto Maula’ (‘Gunday’), ‘Awaara’ (‘Alone’) and ‘Fake Ishq’ (‘Housefull 3’) among others to his credit. The music video has been shot across several scenic locations in Kashmir.

Talking about the wonderful experience he had during the shoot, Kushal says, “I had been to Jammu several times but it was the first time I visited Srinagar. After the shoot, I have been telling everybody that it is as safe as a town can be. People should come here more often for shoots. The locales were extremely supportive and sweet. During the shoot, many of them called me by screen names like Virat and Arjun. I was humbled to know that my work was reaching out to so many people in different corners of the world. I hope to come back to Kashmir soon.”

Kushal is not somebody who believes one needs to celebrate a feeling or an emotion on one particular day.

“I am down with Covid-19, so I will be at home till the time I recover from it. Even I had a Valentine, I would have made sure that we don’t go out anywhere on Valentine’s Day (laughs). I am happy for those who celebrate Valentine’s Day but in my humble opinion, you don’t need a particular day to celebrate your relationship with your partner. Love should be celebrated everyday.”