“Main To Adhura is a song that will keep growing on the listeners with time” – Sahil Sultanpuri

Sahil Sultanpuri has had a career spanning more than two decades. In this long journey as a lyricist, Sahil has written several songs for films and non-film albums. One of his most popular songs as a lyricist is ‘Akhiyaan Milavanga’ from the Vidyut Jammwal – Adah Sharma starrer ‘Commando 3’ (2019). Recently, Sahil collaborated with composer Prasad Sashte on the song ‘Main To Adhura’ from the film ‘Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani’. The film, featuring Sunny Singh and Aditya Seal in principal roles, started streaming on Jio Cinema from 4 October.

‘Main Toh Adhura’ marks your first collaboration with composer Prasad Sashte.

Yes, this is the first time I collaborated with Prasad Sashte sir. I had worked with Mannan (Shaah) bhai on ‘Akhiyaan Milavanga’ (‘Commando 3’). We have also worked on a few songs recently. Mannan bhai and Prasad sir have been friends for years. Prasad sir was looking for a lyricist. Mannan bhai recommended my name to him. Prasad sir called me up, we met and then, he briefed me about the song and the situation where it would be used.

How was the experience of working with him?

I was familiar with Prasad sir’s work but never had the chance to meet or work with him. Working with him on this song was an incredible experience. Prasad sir had already made the tune. Once he shared it with me, I wrote the lyrics. One of his greatest qualities is that he makes the people working with him feel extremely comfortable. He gave me complete freedom to write the song the way I wanted to. I have worked with him on another film which has been produced by the makers of ‘Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani’ I also worked with him on an advertisement for Discovery Channel.

The song has been sung by Varun Jain.

Varun is one of the brightest musical talents we have today. He has delivered massive hits like ‘Tere Vaaste’ (‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’) and ‘Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum’ (‘Stree 2’). He is a very soulful singer and has done complete justice to ‘Main To Adhura’ as a vocalist.

‘Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahaani’ is one of those rare films which shows the romantic relationship shared between two men.

Yes, the film is about two men who are in love with each other. Everything has been portrayed in a very sensitive and dignified manner. ‘Main To Adhura’ comes at a juncture in the film where they have been separated. I had to write the kind of lines that would reflect the pain and sadness the two characters feel. I strongly believe ‘Main To Adhura’ is a song that will keep growing on the listeners with time.