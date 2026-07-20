“Mr. Amitabh Bachchan is my craft guru” – Gitikka Ganju Dhar

After establishing herself as one of the most well-renowned anchors in the country, Gitikka Ganju Dhar decided to take the plunge into acting. In the last few years, one has seen her play notable parts in films like ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ (2022), ‘Dhurandhar’ (2025) and ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ (2026) and shows like ‘Tanaav’ (2022-24) and ‘Lukkhe’ (2026). Apart from being an anchor and an actor, Gitikka has been a communications coach and trained several young professionals over the years.

In this interview, the multi-faceted artist talks about her recent work as an actor, gaining weight for a role, lessons from Amitabh Bachchan, admiration for Aditya Dhar’s cinema, training youngsters as a communications coach and more.

Recently, you played Amma in ‘Lukkhe’. She is this single-parent based in Chandigarh who is burdened by the responsibilities of life and comes across as exhausted. For the part, you gained weight and worked towards developing a certain kind of personality. Do you believe in taking an initiative to analyze a character you are about to play thoroughly and doing certain things at your own end to ensure it comes across as authentic?

Today, actors do not have any other option. We are living in an age where the quality of acting across the board is superlative. In the last ten years, especially, one has witnessed the arrival of actors who take their craft very seriously and are willing to go the extra mile to play a part to perfection. If you are an actor today, especially a character actor, you have no option but to put in the effort. To deliver excellence, you have to follow the process the craft demands. That involves studying the character and understanding what the director wants from you. You have to work towards building the look and mannerisms of the character. By following this path, I do not feel I am doing something extraordinary. It is expected and a part of the job.

You said a ‘yes’ to ‘Dhurandhar’ when you were told that Aditya Dhar would be directing the film. You had not even read the script by then. Do you agree to being a part of a project based on the people who are associated with it?

It depends from project to project. If a filmmaker like Aditya Dhar offers any actor in this country a film, they will take it up. Even if he offers me just a scene in a film in the future, I will do it. I love his craft. I love how he is as a director. As a member of the audience, I have enjoyed every single film he has directed and produced. Back in the day, actors would ask how many scenes they have in a film. Things have changed now. You can make an impact with just one scene. I look at several factors before taking up a project. A well-established director or production house does inspire confidence. If the direction and the production house are new, I go by the script.

Every character in ‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ was fleshed out well. How was the experience of being a part of these films?

During the shoot itself, I, intuitively, understood that something path-breaking was being created. As an actor, my job was to work to the best of my abilities. I hope I managed to do that. While watching the films on the screen, I was mesmerized by what Aditya had created. There was so much precision in everything he had done. ‘Dhurandhar’, the first part, got the audiences back in theatres in India. The second part, of course, became an even bigger success. The ‘Dhurandhar’ films will now determine how stories would be told in the next 3-4 years.

You worked as an anchor for several years. After a while, you started your journey as an actor. In these last couple of years, one has seen you play a variety of characters in both cinema and web.

I think I have been very lucky. I will be eternally grateful to my guru, Shri Radha Krishna ji. His grace has always driven me forward. I have been fortunate enough to get the opportunity to play characters that have been etched out very well. It has been just a few years since I started out as an actor and I have got the chance to play some interesting characters. I think my most challenging role has been the one I played in ‘Lukkhe’. However, I still feel I have not been challenged enough. In the future, I hope to get the opportunity to play characters where I could undergo some sort of a physical transformation and surprise the audience. I want to play characters that are far removed from the kind of person I am in real life.

During your college days, you had a keen interest in cinematography. You are a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. Today, you work actively as an actor, anchor, a communications coach and a motivational speaker. Have you ever found it challenging to juggle between the multiple interests you have and the different vocations you pursue?

One can never strike a balance between doing so many different things. In this phase of my life, I am very clear about the fact that a lot of my time would be dedicated to coaching, acting and motivational speaking. For the next three years, these would be my focus areas. I have a daughter who is in her teens now. She needs me to be around her to help her with her studies and other things. My husband, who is a banker, also has a very intensive work profile. I have, therefore, prioritized certain things over others for the next couple of years.

You have stated that you have been inspired by Amitabh Bachchan and the kind of journey he has had.

Mr. Amitabh Bachchan is my craft guru. I do not know him on a personal level but have learnt so much by observing him. His ethics and professionalism have always inspired me. One has seen him evolve through every decade of his career. He has never stopped or given up. He keeps pushing hard to achieve excellence. Even after working for more than fifty years, he steps on to a set like a newcomer who is trying to give his best. That is the reason he has stayed relevant for all these years.

I have anchored many shows where he has come as a guest. I have had the good fortune of writing and saying lines to introduce him on the stage. Even though we have shared the stage during many government and corporate events, I have never walked up and spoken to him. I am very shy as a person (laughs). I would rather wait for years, fix and appointment and meet somebody. I hope someday I get to have a personal meeting with him and express my admiration for him. He is truly the pride of India.

What is the kind of work you want to do next?

As an actor, I want to do something that is a little cool or edgy. I am in the process of losing weight that I had gained to play some of the recent characters I did. I would love to play a cop or an agent and be a part of an action-packed show or film.

When it comes to coaching, the one area I want to touch upon right now is to train people living in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. I am getting into leadership coaching wherein I will coach people towards achieving their maximum potential. There will be transformation-based coaching as well. I will be training people both online and offline.