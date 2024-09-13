“Music has healed me in a lot of ways” – Vish

As a rapper from Gangtok, Vish managed to carve out a distinctive space for himself on the reality show MTV Hustle 03. The rapper, who was appreciated for his performances on the show, has now been signed by one of the biggest mainstream music labels in India, T-Series.

Recently, T-Series released ‘Thar Wich, a new single by Vish. Apart from composing, writing and singing the track, Vish also features in the music video. The music video complements the audio track quite nicely and features several interesting elements like boxing and high-speed racing.

How did you come up with the concept for the song?

I have always been very fascinated by guns and cars. I thought of making a track revolving around these elements. That is how ‘Thar Wich’ happened. The video has been directed, shot and edited very well by Nirupam Choudhury.

Last year, you participated in ‘MTV Hustle 03 Represent’. How was that experience like?

It was one of the best experiences of my life. I got the opportunity to learn a lot of new things. It also gave me the chance to explore myself as a musician in several different ways.

You suffer from a stammering issue. How did music help you in overcoming it?

I still stammer a lot when I speak. However, when I sing or rap, I don’t stammer and convey everything I wish to conveniently. Music has healed me in a lot of ways.

You are from Gangtok, the capital city of Shillong. In the past, you have spoken about that artists in the city do a lot of good work without any support. Do you think things are changing now?

It will take a lot of time for things to change. There has never been a dearth of talent in Gangtok or Sikkim. However, artists need better platforms to showcase their talent. There should be more shows and events. The hip-hop scene will grow there when people will get more opportunities.

What are you doing next?

I will be releasing a commercial Punjabi song soon. I will be featuring in it both as a rapper and a singer.