“My biggest strength is my instinct” – Neeta Shah

It is quite impossible to put Neeta Shah into a box. She became a chartered accountant, launched a marketing company, wrote a novel and now, wears the hat of a producer at RDP Pulp Fiction Entertainment, a company she co-owns with filmmaker Abhinay Deo.

In this interview, Neeta talks about her web series ‘Gamerlog’, the kind of content she wants to back, strengths as a producer, prevailing trends in the industry and more.

Gamerlog explores the lives of a bunch of professional gamers. This is a unique concept. Who came up with it? What made you back this project?

My producer partner Abhinay Deo and I are always on a lookout for unique, out-of-the-box stories at our company RDP Pulp Fiction Entertainment. When writer Karmanya Ahuja brought the concept to us and our director Arya Deo, what exited us was the unique world of E-sports gaming that has never been explored in Indian Entertainment in a fiction series or film.

Today, gaming is a 2.2 billion dollar industry and is exponentially growing as not just a hobby but a full-blown profession and lifestyle. We wanted to put the spotlight on that world, but through a lens that’s emotional, aspirational, and even humorous. The characters are rooted in reality but layered with dreams, struggles, and ambition. That’s what drew me in as a producer. It’s not just about gaming, it’s about the human stories behind the screens.

Salman Khan unveiled the official poster of the series.

It was a truly special moment for us. Salman Khan unveiling the poster of Gamerlog added not only star power but also a strong endorsement of the storytelling we believe in. His support means the world to us. It amplified the reach and the excitement around the show. Having someone of his stature back a genre-defying series like this gives a huge boost to the confidence of the entire team.

Around three years ago, filmmaker Abhinay Deo and you joined hands to form RDP Pulp Fiction Entertainment. The idea behind forming this company was to create clutter-breaking content. Going forward, what kind of vision do you have for the company?

From the very beginning, Abhinay and I were clear about the fact that we didn’t want to follow the herd. We wanted to tell stories that were unique, out-of-the-box and clutter breaking. At RDP Pulp Fiction Entertainment, we are focusing on high-concept, emotionally engaging, and tonally distinct content. Going forward, we want to expand into global storytelling, but with a local voice, and support new content writers with bold ideas. It’s about pushing boundaries, not just creatively, but also in how stories are consumed.

As a producer, what, do you think, your strengths are?

I would say my biggest strength is my instinct. You should pay heed to that gut feeling when you hear or read something and immediately know it has potential. I also deeply understand the pulse of the audience, especially the evolving Gen Z and millennial mindset. I come from a background of finance being a chartered accountant, then venturing into the world of film marketing for almost a decade, have written two bestseller books and developed content, so storytelling and business come together naturally for me. And honestly, I thrive on collaboration, creating an environment where talent feels heard, empowered, and fearless.

The entertainment industry and content space in India has evolved greatly in the last 5-6 years. What are some of the key trends you have observed that can be leveraged by producers to create more compelling content?

One major shift is the audience’s appetite for authenticity, real stories, flawed characters, and cultural specificity has become bigger. There’s also an increasing demand for shorter formats and multi-genre narratives, thrillers with heart, comedies with commentary. The rise of OTT platforms has democratized storytelling and given regional and niche stories a mainstream platform. As producers, we have to stay ahead by identifying these shifts, taking risks on new voices, and being open to experimenting with formats and clutter breaking content. Today’s audience is sharp. They don’t want predictable, they want out-of-the-box yet relatable content. They want clutter breaking with a twist.