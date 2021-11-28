“My ultimate goal is to become an actor” – Moj Creator Himanshu Shrivastav

Two months back, Himanshu Shrivastav was declared the winner of the Moj Superstar Hunt, a talent hunt competition organized by the short video app. The 26-year-old, who hails from a small town in Madhya Pradesh, has been steadily building his career as a content creator.

“I was making content for a while but winning the Moj Superstar Hunt gave a big boost to my career. For the longest time, I didn’t get the right platform to showcase my talent. Now, a lot of people recognize me because of me being on Moj”, he says.

Himanshu has collaborated with several popular Bollywood stars for his videos. A while back, he shot for a video with the ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh and it turned out to be a very memorable experience for him.

Talking about his experience, he says, “I went to the set and was told that I had to create some content with Siddhant and Sharvari that would resonate with the theme of the film. Since I was scheduled to shoot with the actors in 15 minutes, I had very little time to think. I created a signature step around the title track of the film. Siddhant and Sharvari were very appreciative of the step when I made them learn it. After the shoot, I asked Siddhant whether I could take a selfie with him. He smiled and said he wanted a selfie with me! He also took a video with me in which he said, “main Himanshu ka bahut bada fan hoon. I was highly overlwhelmed!”

With so many content creators around, content differentiation becomes important and this is something Himanshu keeps in mind while creating his content.

“My USP is dance but I do a lot of other things as well. I have experimented with different forms of comedy. I tried to convey message also. I try to get indpired by real-life situations. I try to make relatable content. I write poetry as well. My ultimate goal is to become an actor. I have been hugely inspired by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao and want to do the kind of films they do.”