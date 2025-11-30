“Passion and persistence are one’s biggest allies as an actor” – Veronica Vanij

At a very young age, Veronica Vanij realized that she would want to pursue a career as an actor when she grows up. Though she started working in the entertainment industry just a few years ago, she has immensely enjoyed the journey so far and is looking forward to all that the future has in store for her. Veronica has a spiritual bent of mind and she believes that has played a key role in her success.

You began your journey in the entertainment industry with ‘Non Stop Dhamaal’. What do you remember most about that first experience?

It was a dream come true. I still remember walking onto the set for the first time, feeling both nervous and thrilled. Everything was so new, the lights, the energy, the cameras and yet, it all felt right. I think what I remember most was that sense of belonging, that I was exactly where I was meant to be.

Your father served in the Indian Air Force. How did that upbringing shape your approach when entering the acting field?

Growing up in a defense family taught me discipline, punctuality, and humility. My father’s Air Force background instilled in me a strong sense of commitment and respect for hard work. In this industry, where things can be unpredictable, that foundation helped me stay grounded and focused. I approach every project with that same sincerity and sense of duty. To give my 100% and never take anything for granted.

Was there a specific moment or decision when you realised you wanted to pursue acting as a career?

Yes, there was! I remember performing in a small college theatre production. It was nothing big, but I felt this incredible rush while being on stage. The emotions, the connection with the audience, the transformation. It all just clicked. That’s when I knew acting wasn’t just something I wanted to try; it was something I needed to do.

You’ve worked alongside many actors. Can you share one or two co-stars who had a particularly strong impact on you and why?

Every co-star has taught me something unique, but I would say working with Rajpal Yadav sir and Asrani ji in ‘Non Stop Dhamaal’ was very special. Watching their comic timing, patience, and professionalism up close was like attending a masterclass. They’re legends, yet so humble — it really reinforced for me that talent and humility go hand in hand.

On everything you have worked on so far, is there a project where the ensemble clicked especially well, and what made that synergy possible?

Definitely ‘Non Stop Dhamaal’! We had an amazing team. Everyone came in with such good energy, and there was no ego on set. Only laughter, learning, and teamwork. I think what made it work was that we all genuinely wanted the film to shine as a whole, not just individual performances. That mutual respect created great chemistry.

Were there any challenges when working with new or unfamiliar cast members? How did you handle them?

Of course, there are always challenges. Especially when you are working with people for the first time. But I’ve learned that communication is key. I try to connect with my co-stars off camera, even briefly, to build comfort and trust. Once that’s there, everything else flows naturally. I’m also very open to feedback and collaboration. Acting is a team effort.

What kind of projects are you looking forward to in the next couple of years? Are there any genres or platforms you are excited to explore more?

I am very excited about exploring OTT platforms and strong, performance-driven scripts. I’d love to dive into thrillers, emotional dramas, or even biopics. Something that challenges me as an actor and lets me show different shades of my personality. I’m also open to working in regional cinema because I feel there is incredible storytelling happening across India right now.

Where do you see yourself in five years in terms of your craft, personal growth, and the kind of legacy you would like to leave?

Five years from now, I want to look back and feel proud that I took up meaningful work, roles that touched hearts, inspired someone, or simply made people smile. Personally, I hope to evolve into a more grounded, versatile artist. The legacy I want to leave is that of authenticity, someone who stayed true to her art and never compromised her values.

If you could give one piece of advice to young actors just starting out today, what would it be?

Believe in yourself, even when no one else does. The journey can be tough, and you will face rejection, but every “no” brings you closer to the right “yes.” Keep learning, stay humble, and never lose the love for your craft. Passion and persistence are one’s biggest allies as an actor.

There is always a lot of discussion about ‘normal’ working hours in our industry. Do you believe a standard of 8 hours per day is sufficient for an actor, or do you feel working longer hours is justified? Why?

I think balance is important. Acting is not a 9-to-5 job. Sometimes a scene needs retakes, emotional depth, or technical adjustments, which naturally extends hours. However, I do believe in respecting everyone’s time on set – actors, crew, technicians – because rest and mental peace reflect in your performance. So yes, long hours are sometimes justified, but they should never come at the cost of well-being.