“Pooja Meri Jaan is a film I am very proud of” – Navjot Gulati

When someone goes through the beats of the kind of journey Navjot Gulati has had so far, they would say this is the kind of story that could, very well, take the shape of a feature-length film. Born to a Sikh family living in Faridabad, Haryana, Navjot went through several hardships early in his life. However, all these years, he stayed resilient in the face of adversity.

When financial issues in the family led him towards dropping out of school when he was in the 12th grade, he tried his hand at several things, including working in a call centre. His love for cinema and passion for storytelling brought him to Mumbai in the year 2009. In the last 16-17 years, Navjot has been working in the Hindi film industry and has multiple titles to his credit as a screenwriter and director. He has written/co-written films like ‘Running Shaadi’ (2013) and ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ (2020), and shows like ‘Happily Ever After (2020), ‘Grahan’ (2021) and ‘Industry’ (2024). Two of these shows (‘Happily Ever After’ and ‘Industry’) were also directed by him. He made his directorial debut with the Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall starrer ‘Jai Mummy Di’ (2020).

Navjot is eagerly awaiting the release of his next directorial ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, a film he has written alongside Kanishka and has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik for Maddock Films. The film, featuring Mrunal Thakur, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Huma Qureshi in principal roles, was ready for a while now and will soon start streaming on Zee5.

He has also made a film called ‘Badtameez Gill’ starring Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Monica Chaudhary and Sheeba Chaddha which is expected to come out come out later this year. Recently, Navjot made a micro series called ‘Aukaat’ which features Monica Chaudhary, Lakshya Kochhar and Priyanshi Bansal in the lead roles.

In this interview, Navjot talks about venturing into the micro series space, the long wait to see his films securing a release, hustling it out as an outsider in the Hindi film industry, issues plaguing the industry and more.

Do you friends still refer to you as ‘Versova Hustler’?

Yes, they do! (laughs) I live elsewhere now but I still carry the spirit of Versova within me.

You recently released ‘Aukaat’. This was the first time you directed a micro series.

Yes, this is the first time I have ventured into this space. I have also produced it under my own banner Versova Hustler. Six of the nine episodes are now out on Instagram and YouTube Shorts. Every episode is around 2.5 minutes long. A lot of platforms are now making micro dramas. I thought of making something and see how it comes out. I have tried to ensure that the series has a cinematic look and feel to it.

How long did it take for you to shoot this series?

We wrapped the shoot in three days. We shot in Goa.

Does one have to keep certain things in mind while making a micro series? Is the process any different from making a film or a long-format series?

Technically, there is no difference. Since this is heightened storytelling, the style of writing and the pitch of performances are a little different.

Earlier this year, you put a post on social media which had an image featuring the poster of the films and shows you have made. In the post, you made an admission about looking for work. A few years back, you had put up a similar post on social media. Most people in the industry feel reluctant about admitting they do not have enough work or are in need of work as they feel it will affect their image.

With me, what you see is what you get. I don’t believe in being fake or putting up pretenses. There is a period of prosperity when you are doing well. There are also times when you face hurdles and do not get enough work. If you are looking for work and want to let people know about it, what is the harm in it? Instead of keeping things within you, it is better to use social media as a tool and let people know you are looking for work.

I have never been reluctant about asking for work. Actually, setting up a project or releasing it itself is a work. I had been trying to release two films. That work is done but is waiting to come out and getting validated by the audience and people in the industry. Right now, I am trying to create more things and pitching them to different people. Sometimes, it takes four months for things to materialize. Sometimes, it takes a year, three years or forever. I started writing ‘Industry’, the show I made for TVF, in 2021. It was made in 2023 and released in 2024. The only thing that is in your hands is to make an effort. You have to keep trying again and again. Even the biggest of filmmakers go through these phases. Karan Johar, for instance, was making a magnum opus like ‘Takht’ at one point. He could not make it for different reasons. To get the something made, you need to hear ‘yes’ from several people. Even one ‘no’ can stop things from moving forward. Sometimes, you have to start from zero. In such a time, you have to keep believing in yourself. You have to remind yourself that you can rise and move again.

‘Running Shaadi’, the first film you wrote as a writer, was shot in 2013 and released in theatre four years later, in 2017. ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ was shot in 2022 and will release this year. ‘Badtameez Gill’ was shot two years and is yet to release. Do you feel anguished about going through this again and again?

One is bound to feel frustrated. However, I also know that I am doing my work. I am doing my work. I can’t fight with time and destiny. Not all my projects have been delayed. ‘Industry’ was made in 2023 and it released in 2024. ‘Happily Ever After’ released the year it was made. Even ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ had a smooth release. I faced these issues recently. The best one can do is keep trying and hoping for quicker turnarounds.

Why did ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ suffer from a delay?

I did not face any issue while making the film. It is a film I am very proud of. It is a courtroom drama about a very important topic. A departure from light hearted films I’ve made till now. Everybody associated with it was very happy with the way it shaped up. My dear friend Amar Kaushik produced the film, another dear friend Niren Bhatt has done the additional screenplay and dialogues for it. I and my co-writer Kanishka had a great time scripting with them and then production with Maddock was also very smooth. Amar and Maddock were instrumental in bringing the script to life in the best possible way. I was given a great set of actors like Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Raaz and Huma Qureshi. All was fine but then market scenario changed. It was supposed to release on JioCinema. JioCinema merged with Disney+Hotstar and then, the deal fell through.

Zee5 has just announced its new slate of shows and films. ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ is a part of this roaster. The platform also released a teaser recently.

Yes! Zee5 will make an official announcement about the release date in a few days. The world will get to see ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ soon.

When Covid-19 happened, streaming platforms started acquiring films at astronomical prices. Now, they have become very conscious about the content they acquire and the price they pay for it. Do you think the shifts taking place in the industry have made it more difficult for smaller and medium-budgeted films to secure a release for themselves?

Things have changed but still, films are getting released. A small film like ‘Vadh 2’ released in theatres recently. If you are not getting the right price for a film on a streaming platform, you could release it in theatres. You could face hurdles at multiple levels while releasing a film. The ones who have put in the money should be willing to release the film. Sometimes, producers prioritize bigger films over smaller ones. A small film like ‘Mrs’ (2025) was stuck for a while. When it finally released on Zee5, it received a lot of love from the audience. Every film should be given the opportunity to reach its audience.

You have another film, ‘Badtameez Gill’, waiting to be released. The film features Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal, Sheeba Chadha and Monica Chaudhary in principal roles and was shot in London and Bareilly a while back.

The post-production work on the film got completed recently. We are trying to secure a good release for it. Releasing a film properly and correctly is important. That’s what we are working towards at the moment.

You moved to Mumbai in 2009. A lot of people, upon their arrival, see the city and the industry with rose tinted glasses. With time, people could end up becoming bitter about a few things. In these 17 years, how has your love for the movies and the industry evolved?

Honestly, I knew the reality before I came here. I was aware of what I was getting into. I knew it will not be easy. Nothing that I have experienced so far has left me surprised. At times, I went through more trouble than I had imagined. Those who come from the outside without any backing do face a lot of resistance. That is something one has to accept and move on from.

Your love for cinema and storytelling carried you along all this while?

Yes! Also, bills. If you work, you will get paid and be able to sustain yourself. My love for Hindi cinema has lessened a little bit as there has been a significant dip in the quality of films being made in the last 5-6 years. There was a time when I stepped out of the theatre after watching ‘Rang De Basanti’ (2006) and I felt I will change the world. We are not making such films anymore. Cinema is so agenda and propaganda driven. Propaganda is not just political. It could be about a producer wanting to launch his daughter as an actress, an established director wanting to put together a film for his son to direct or an actor making a film to help his girlfriend. Many of the times, the reason to get a film made is anything but the script. When you see such things happening, your love for films does come down.

The arrival of streaming platforms in India led to many getting opportunities. However, that space, too, has become very complex and convoluted now.

Streaming platforms deal differently with different people. A top creator or showrunner like Sudip Sharma, for instance, will get unlimited freedom to make a show. And, that’s great. What is not so great is the way they deal with another person who is not new or has not established himself as yet. Good results come when you trust the artist and give them complete freedom. They respect a filmmaker, writer or creator only when he has proven himself with some project. In my opinion, everybody should be given equal opportunities and freedom.

Based on the material they put forward?

Yes! That’s what the respect should be based on.

Those who have followed you on social media would know that you are very vocal about issues in the industry. Many within the industry and outside of it, I believe, would find it inspiring.

I write those posts for myself. If somebody likes them, it is a by-product. I hope more people, especially the ones who have power and success, talk about these issues. The problem is that once somebody gets power and success, they become so insecure that they cannot think of anybody beyond themselves. Everybody thinks they have worked very hard, so they have to work towards securing their position. I know people who have made multiple films and shows and don’t have work at the moment. There is a dearth of gratitude, for sure. I have seen in it so many of my friends who have become successful. They should realize that what they have is rare and should be shared. If you share it, it comes back to you in some way or the other. I am not saying that everybody is like that. However, there are many who don’t. I wish they broaden their horizon and be a little more open towards others.

One comes across people who are of the opinion that people who grow up within the industry tend to be more accessible and kinder than those who come from the outside.

This is partially true. They are not insecure. They understand the business. They also understand human values a little more, probably. They do not think that they will not let anybody else succeed. Since they come from a sense of privilege and have reached somewhere, they do not mind helping others. When outsiders become successful, they wish to be friends with those who are from film families and in powerful positions. There is this unsaid caste system in the industry. You will only be given respect if you are successful. Talent is not considered. That is the problem. Somebody can be extremely talented but unsuccessful. The industry looks at things differently. According to it, if you are not successful, you are not talented.

It is very difficult for an outsider to get basic access into the industry. If the industry becomes more accessible, one would, perhaps, see much better art getting made. Do you think that is one of the biggest issues with the industry?

That issue is there. Most of it comes from insecurity. There is cut-throat competition in the industry. Now, because of social media, things have become a little easier. It was much more difficult earlier. On a broader level, people should be more open to talking and interacting with new people. Most of the people in the industry do not have basic phone manners. You can just pick up the phone and tell the other person if you are not interested in taking things ahead. In their defense, people say they get numerous calls and messages and it is not possible for them to respond to everybody. I feel that if you are on a pedestal and gained a certain level of success, it is a responsibility that you need to shoulder. You will ghost people and then, go to events and talk about how you want to be a good person and help everyone. You not even doing the most basic thing. Sometimes, people ask you to call or meet them at a particular time and then, they disappear.

In these 16-17 years, did the thought of quitting the industry ever come to you?

Many times. This thought comes to me at least once a year. However, after a point, I pick myself up and tell myself that I will try again, after all I’m a big SRK fan. A lot of people who have made it and are successful also go through this. After a point, it’s not about surviving but thriving. If you are not thriving as per your expectations, it seems like a bigger failure than actual failure.

Today, if a friend or relative of yours tells you that they want to join the industry, what would be your advice to them?

I would say they should come only if they love cinema. It’s going to get consuming. It is a very difficult industry to work in. The only thing that you make you keep trying is your love for it.

In all these years of hustle, is there something precious which, you feel, the industry took away from you?

Nothing like that. I don’t have any regrets as such. There are many things I don’t have. The level of success I need to enable other people is something I don’t get.

What are the kind of corrections, you think, are needed in the industry today?

Lots! People do a lot of lip service about how writers are important. They say they should get a lot of freedom to do their work and paid well. Only ten per cent of it is done. Just like stars, a caste system has been designed for writers as well. If a writer has delivered a big success, they take him seriously and give him all the money he asks for. I wish people were judged more for their talent than success. I hope that we stop chasing stars and starts making stars. A star cannot do more than three films a year. There are 300 filmmakers. If we keep relying on stars, many films will not be made. You end up chasing a star who will never work with you. Instead of chasing stars, the industry should collectively decide to do open casting and cast right actors. They could start doing this for smaller and mid-budget films.

In the recent years, one has seen films like ‘Saiyaara’ (2025) and ‘Munjya’ (2024) doing big numbers with new faces. However, when you remind producers about this, they say that only a YRF or Maddock can do this. That’s not true. When more people decide to work with new actors, stars will stop being unreasonable with their fees and stop charging exorbitant amounts of money. Things will get corrected then. Unfortunately, the big production houses are not willing to do this.

What are you doing next?

There are three scripts which I am pitching to different production houses. One is an action comedy. Another is a dark comedy. Then, there is a light hearted rom-com which is an adaptation of a famous book. Let’s see which one of these manages to go on the floors first.