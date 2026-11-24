In a very short span of time, Tuset Dwiz has carved out a distinctive identity for himself in the world of music. After releasing a bunch of singles over a period of time, Tuset recently rolled out a full-fledged album in the form of ‘Ishq Rog’. The album features nine original tracks and has been released by Tuset independently.

In this interview, the singer, who also is a songwriter, music producer and multi-instrumentalist, talks about ‘Ishq Rog’, the 45-Day Album Challenge’, the process of putting together the album, the perks and challenges associated with being an independent musician, switching from engineering to music and more.

In the age of singles, it is refreshing to see an artist releasing a 9-track album. Do you think it is important for singers and musicians to release full-fledged albums from time to time?

Absolutely. I believe releasing a full-fledged album is still very important, especially in today’s age of singles and short-form content. I believe depending only on singles is like riding on this short form content trend. If you look back in history, every hit we have is from albums. Doing an album gives you a better understanding of yourself as an artist. By doing so many songs and collaborating with different artists, you learn a lot.

A single might help you reach more people, but an album allows you to tell a story. It gives listeners an opportunity to understand the artist beyond just one song. Every track can represent a different emotion, experience or chapter of your life, and when you put them together, they become a complete body of work.

What was your approach while creating this album? Did you decide on a theme first and then, went about creating music around it?

My approach was very restricted and mindful. I started working on few of my compositions and I can say that it was more emotional and nostalgic driven rather than technical. Love was the central emotion, but I wanted to explore its different shades — the excitement of falling in love, longing, heartbreak, attachment, vulnerability and the kind of pain that sometimes comes with loving someone deeply. As the songs started coming together, I realized they were connected by a common thread. That’s when the idea of ‘Ishq Rog’ began to take shape. I wanted the album to feel like an emotional journey rather than just a collection of independent songs.

You recently went on a ’45-Day Album Challenge’ wherein you worked towards documenting your journey on this album and building a community of listeners. Comment.

The ‘45-Day Album Challenge’ was one of the most exciting and transformative experiences of my musical journey. The idea was simple – challenge myself to create and complete my debut album, ‘Ishq Rog’, within 45 days while documenting the entire process and sharing it with people.

I wanted to take people beyond the final product and show them what goes on behind the scenes, the songwriting, composing, recording, creative struggles, experimentation, setbacks and little victories that are often invisible to listeners.

This 45-day challenge not only struck me hard but also improved me and my decision making skills. Also I realized people not only wants to listen to the song but also wants to hear the story behind the song.

According to you, what is the biggest advantage and challenge associated with being an independent musician?

I think the biggest advantage of being an independent musician is creative freedom. You have the liberty to experiment, tell your stories, explore different sounds and build your own identity without having to fit into someone else’s expectations. You get to make decisions about your music, visuals, collaborations and the kind of connection you want to build with your audience.

The biggest challenge is that you are not just a musician; you are also your own manager, marketer, strategist and sometimes even your own production team. From creating music and managing finances to distribution, promotion and building an audience, everything requires time, effort and consistency.

I believe talent alone isn’t enough in today’s independent music scene. It’s always the smart work and the decisions that you take to build your artist identity.

Your journey in music started in the year 2014 when you joined your school choir as a vocalist. You went on to study engineering but music continued being a part of your life. At what point, did you decide to pursue it professionally?

Being from a middle class family, it was very hard to pursue something like music professionally. When I started I didn’t believe that music could become something which I can pursue full time but gradually over the years getting exposure to more music and more independent artists, watching their journey really helped me a lot, I did my engineering from Delhi and met there few artists like Seedhe Maut, Chaardiwari and I watched them really closely which really inspired me to do independent music for me as well. 2021 was the year when I decided to pursue music full time. I wouldn’t say I had everything figured out when I made that decision. In fact, there’s still so much to learn. But I realised that sometimes you have to stop waiting for the perfect moment and start believing in your own potential.

The next musical project you are working on is called ‘Ishq Marz’. What can you tell us about it?

‘Ishq Marz’ is going to be the next chapter in my musical journey, and in many ways, it’s a continuation of the world I started building with ‘Ishq Rog’. While I was doing the 45-day challenge I made around 16 songs. Out of those 16 songs, I put 8 in this album and the other 8 in the second album ‘Ishq Marz’. While ‘Ishq Rog’ explored different shades of love, emotions, longing and heartbreak, ‘Ishq Marz’ will take that exploration further. I want to dive deeper into human emotions, relationships and the complexities of being human.