Many would know Khushaal Pawaar as a social media influencer and creator with more than a million views on Instagram. Some would also recognize from the characters he has played in films like ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ (2015), ‘Judwaa 2’ (2017) and ‘Baaghi 2’ (2018). However, there is another thing which Khushaal has been doing for a while.

With an earnest desire to tell stories, Khushaal has been making original fiction content. These are shows and films which are not just written and directed by him but also feature him as the protagonist. Last year, he rolled out ‘Khushiyan Swati Ki Koshish Raju Ki’, a short film featuring him, Rispa Panda and Sameeksha Takke in principal roles. Recently, he released a short film in the form of ‘The Vijay Theory’. The short film, which released on YouTube last month, has garnered more than a million views on the platform.

In this interview, Khushaal talks about ‘The Vijay Theory’, what led him towards making the film, bond with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, advice from Varun Dhawan, the challenges involved in making content independently, utilizing social media and more.

It has been a few weeks since ‘The Vijay Theory’ came out. What kind of response have you been receiving for the show?

I feel completely overwhelmed by the response! I feel so happy to see that it is resonating with such a large number of people. The comments on YouTube and Instagram pertaining to the film have been extremely positive. I wanted to make something that people will be able to relate to. That has happened and I feel extremely grateful about it.

How did the basic idea for the film come to you?

The film is about a person who is going through a lot mentally. The film talks about the importance of taking the first step. Often, this first step plays an important role in breaking the cycle of procrastination. I have suffered from it on multiple occasions. There is also a fear of judgment attached to this. That is how I thought of making a film on this subject. With this film, I, in my own little way, have tried to help those who are suffering from it.

You had made a video with Sandeep Reddy Vanga wherein he shared his thoughts on the trailer and wished you well. You had earlier worked with him as a casting associate on films like ‘Kabir Singh’ (2019) and ‘Animal’ (2023).

I get to meet Sandeep sir at least once a year. I show him my work and whatever I am doing at that point. He is a very genuine and sweet person. I got to interact with him for the first time when I worked as an associate director on ‘Kabir Singh’. He has always treated me with a lot of love and respect. He has played a very important role in my journey. I am well aware of the fact that he is a very busy man. I, therefore, make it a point to ensure that I don’t bother him too much. Whenever I make something new and interesting, I try to show it to him and get his feedback on the same. He spoke very positively about the trailer. He loved the thought behind the story. He appreciated the fact that we had shot the film on a minimal budget with a limited number of crew members. He told me that he will watch the film as soon as he gets some time off from his shoot.

Apart from playing the protagonist in ‘The Vijay Theory’, you have written and directed it as well. Last year, you wrote, directed and acted in the short film ‘Khushiyan Swati Ki Koshish Raju Ki’. You were also credited as a music composer, lyricist and singer on it. There is a great sense of freedom involved in working independently. However, it comes with its own set of challenges too.

Yes, there are many challenges. That’s why making these films took a lot of time. Whatever money I earn from brands, I put it back to produce such short films. Finding technical support is tough. Sometimes, when you reach out to people and tell them you want to make content for YouTube, they feel the work will be of substandard quality. Finding dedicated professionals and putting together a team is tough. It is tougher than creating the product itself.

How did you think of making short films?

I have enjoyed acting right from the time I was a child. I always had this desire to act in films. Once I got into the film industry, I started getting some opportunities to act. However, those were not the kind of opportunities I had dreamt about. There came a point when I had a realization. I thought if I am not getting opportunities from the outside, I should create opportunities for myself. That is when I decided to make short films myself.

Apart from being a working actor in films, you are also known as a popular social media creator and influencer. Do you think social media has proved to be a boon for actors like you?

Absolutely! Not just for actors, social media has proved to be a good platform for writers, filmmakers and technicians. Everybody has the opportunity to create something or showcase their work through social media. However, you have certain limitations as a social media creator. When I make a short film like ‘The Vijay Theory’, I cannot market it extensively because I have limited resources. A big production house can spend crores on marketing a film. I cannot do that.

You worked with Varun Dhawan in ‘Judwaa 2’. Once, he told you that you have to keep doing things to surprise the audience.

Yes! I always keep that in mind. I try to offer something and different to the audience every time I do something. Even when I make reels and shorts, I try to be a little creative and offer something which the audience finds interesting. I feel I am growing steadily as an artist. I want to keep doing different things.

What are you doing next?

Right now, I am enjoying the process of going through the response for ‘The Vijay Theory’. It is doing better than I had imagined it to be. I might write a sequel to the film. I am working on a few other ideas as well.