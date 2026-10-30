“Singing for films is something I would love to explore in the future” – Sushmita Srivastava

In a very short span of time, Sushmita Srivastava has carved out a distinctive identity for herself as an artist in the independent music scene. Her mellifluous voice can be heard on many of the songs she has released on her own over the years.

On Sushmita’s YouTube channel, one can see a mix of original tracks along with cover versions of popular Hindi film songs. The large number of views garnered on these tracks serve as a testimony to Sushmita’s growing popularity as a singer.

Sushmita has just released a new single in the form of ‘Sahare’. Composed and written by Bhrigu Parashar, ‘Sahare’ is a romantic number which Sushmita sings with a lot of tenderness. While the track has already started streaming on all leading audio streaming platforms, the official music video is scheduled to release on November 3.

In this interview, Sushmita talks about her new single ‘Sahare’, the thought behind it, the pros and cons of being an independent artist, the importance of social media in today’s times, how formal training shapes an artist, wish to sing for films, plans for the future and more.



How did ‘Sahare’ come about? What has been the inspiration behind the song?



The idea behind ‘Sahare’ came from my desire to create a song that blends deep romance with a soft, refreshing, and vibrant vibe. For me, love is about wholeheartedly devoting yourself to your partner, expressing your affection, and making them feel truly cherished.

Through this song, I wanted to portray how one partner can give their all to the person they love, understand their desires, adapt for them, and express their devotion through both words and actions. I believe true romance lies in making your partner feel so deeply loved that they never doubt their choice.

I discussed this vision with my team, and together, we brought ‘Sahare’ to life. When I first heard the song, its heartfelt lyrics and emotional depth instantly resonated with me. Through ‘Sahare’, we have tried to capture the essence of keeping love alive through devotion, understanding, and the little things we do to make our partner feel special.



You have been releasing original music independently for a while now. What, do you think, are the pros and cons of being an independent artist?



Being an independent artist gives me the creative freedom to express myself through my music and stay true to my artistic vision. I have the freedom to choose my songs, collaborate with the people I believe in, and build my identity on my own terms. The biggest advantage is creative independence, while the biggest challenge is managing everything yourself, from production to promotion and reaching the right audience. However, I believe the journey makes you stronger as an artist and helps you connect with your audience more authentically. For me, music is not just about recognition; it’s about expressing emotions and creating something people can relate to, just like my new love song, ‘Sahare’.



How important is it for an artist to be relevant on social media? How do you look at social media as an individual?



Social media is incredibly important to me as an independent artist because it allows me to connect directly with my audience and share not just my music, but also my dreams, journey, and creative process. When people listen to my songs, share my music, create reels using my audio, and eagerly wait for my next release, it gives me immense happiness and motivation. Their love also helps me understand what they connect with and what they expect from me as an artist. Social media has removed geographical boundaries, allowing my voice and music to reach listeners across India and around the world. For me, it is more than a promotional platform; it is a bridge between my music, my dreams, and the people who make this journey meaningful.





You trained extensively at the Prayag Sangeet Samiti in Allahabad for years. How important, according to you, is training for an artist?



I completed a course at Prayag Sangeet Samiti in Prayagraj, which gave me a strong foundation in vocal training and helped me improve my vocal control, musical understanding, and confidence as a singer. It has helped me understand how to express different emotions through my voice and present a song in my own style.

I believe training is essential for every artist because it helps you understand sur, taal, rhythm, phrasing, and the right emotional expression for a song. With consistent training and riyaaz, singing becomes more controlled and effortless, allowing you to perform with greater confidence.

For me, an artist’s learning never ends. Every song brings a new challenge and an opportunity to grow. Training not only develops your voice but also expands your musical thinking, helping you turn your creative ideas into reality. I believe that talent gives you a starting point, but continuous training and practice help you evolve and make the most of every opportunity.



How would you describe yourself as an artist?



I would describe myself as an independent artist who believes in expressing emotions through music and creating a genuine connection with people through my voice. With a community of around 147K subscribers on YouTube and a presence across major social media and audio platforms, my journey has been about building my identity through original music and connecting directly with my listeners.

I have released eight original songs and explored my musical expression through several unplugged performances, some of which have reached millions of views. It is incredibly fulfilling to see people embrace my music, recreate reels using my audio, and eagerly wait for my upcoming releases. My musical style reflects a blend of Bollywood-inspired melodies, softness, emotional depth, and devotional influences, while I continue to develop my own distinctive vocal identity.

For me, being an artist is not just about singing a song; it is about making people feel something through it. My dream is to keep creating music that touches hearts, reaches listeners across the world, and gives people a reason to stay connected with my voice. I see every song as another opportunity to grow, experiment, and bring my musical vision to life. The love I receive from my listeners inspires me to dream bigger, work harder, and keep moving forward as an independent artist.



Do you plan to sing for films in the near future?



Absolutely! Singing for films is something I would love to explore in the future. As an independent artist, I am continuously releasing original songs and unplugged versions across different musical styles to help people discover my voice, versatility, and artistic identity. I believe independent music gives listeners the opportunity to experience my voice in a fresh way and understand the kind of songs that suit me best. Every release is an opportunity to grow, experiment, and showcase my potential. My dream is to reach a point where my music opens doors to exciting opportunities in films, web series, and other major musical projects. I am working hard towards that dream, and I would love to make the most of any opportunity that allows me to share my voice with a wider audience.



What are you doing next as an artist?



As an independent artist, I am constantly exploring new sounds, emotions, and musical styles to bring something fresh to my audience. My new release, ‘Sahare’, is a love-based song that I hope will connect deeply with listeners. Alongside my original music, I will continue experimenting with unplugged versions and different genres to showcase my versatility as a singer. My goal is to grow beyond boundaries, reach a wider audience, and create music that people don’t just listen to, but truly feel and remember.

Sushmita Shrivastava’s official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@sushmitasrivastava7139

Sushmita Shrivastava’s official website: https://sushmitasrivastava.com

Sushmita Shrivastava on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5sflIhJcEA6beyqa3A7DZ9