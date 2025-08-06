“This year is all about pushing boundaries” – DJ LYAN

Kokka’, a single which released more than a year ago, marked the first collaboration between DJ LYAN and Khushi K. A couple of months ago, the two artists collaborated again on ‘Lost’. Interestingly, both ‘Kokka’ and ‘Lost’ have been released by the record label Desi Trill. ‘Lost’ is an amalgamation ‘of traditional Punjabi folk and contemporary beats.

In this interview, DJ LYAN talks about the single, collaborating with Khushi K, working with Desi Trill, upcoming music and more.

‘Lost’ seems to be designed as a track that represents the ethos and cultural sensibilities of the global South Asian diaspora.

‘Lost’ is what it means to be a part of the diaspora. It refers to being culturally aware but very much locked into the sounds of the West. The record shows who I am, and I think many will find bits of themselves in it too.

Whose idea was it to base the track on the Punjabi folk number ‘Laung Gawacha’?

Khushi sent me a bunch of voice notes with her favourite Punjabi songs, and the moment I heard her sing ‘Laung Gawacha’, I knew instantly this one needed the ‘LYAN treatment’. That song had real magic, and I just had to mix it in my style.

Khushi K’s voice has a certain spunk that works very well for the track. How was it jamming with her on this track?

Khushi is genuinely one of my favourite artists to work with. Her voice has that rare quality. It just cuts through and brings so much texture and energy to the kind of production I love. There is always a vibe when we lock in. She just gets it.

Desi Trill has been backing several interesting South Asian artists. How was the experience of collaborating with the label?

Desi Trill’s been pushing the culture in a real way, giving space to artists who sit between worlds. Working with them has been solid; they understand the vision and let me stay true to my sound. It’s rare to find a label that gets what you’re trying to do without diluting it.

What kind of music can we look forward to from you this year?

This year is all about pushing boundaries, expect a lot more genre-blending, more vocals, and deeper cultural references. I am bringing that South Asian flavour into new spaces, house, garage, even some left-field stuff. Everything’s still got that bounce and energy, but the palette’s expanding. Think bolder, more creative, and more personal.