“Training in acting can provide actors with the opportunity to refine their skills” – Auroshika Dey

Auroshika Dey is looking forward to see how the audience reacts to her performance in ‘Chatrapathi’ which releases in theatres today. The action drama, which happens to be a remake of a 2005 Telugu film directed by S. S, Rajamouli, has been helmed by V. V. Vinayak and marks the debut of Telugu star Sreenivas Bellamkonda. To prepare for her part in the film, Auroshika would wear a blindfold and do household tasks.

In this interview, Auroshika talks about her experience of working on the film, the importance of training for an actor, being a part of the first one-take film to be made in the world, upcoming projects and more.

How was the experience of being a part of a film like ‘Chatrapathi’ which has been mounted on such a scale? What can you share about your character in the film?

I had a great time working on ‘Chatrapathi’. Both the cast and crew was a pleasure to work with. My director V.V Vinayak sir is exceptionally calm and composed and not to forget very approachable. As an actor when I had questions for my character he was always available for guidance.

I am playing the role of a visually impaired mother. My character’s name is Manju Bhen. As the story progresses there are some events that happen in her life which brings about a huge transformation in main character, which then set the tone of the second half of the film.

You studied acting at the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India. How important, do you think, is training for an actor? How did FTII contribute to your growth as an actor?

Training in acting can provide actors with the opportunity to refine their skills, broaden their knowledge of the craft, and network with other professionals in the industry. A postgraduate degree in acting can offer specialized training in various aspects of the craft, such as movement, voice, and character development.

This level of education can also provide opportunities for actors to collaborate with other artists, develop their own artistic voice, and gain exposure to a variety of theatrical styles and techniques. Overall, postgraduate training in acting can play a crucial role in an actor’s growth and development, helping them to become more versatile, confident, and knowledgeable performers.

One of your most acclaimed performances has been that of Jhalkari Bai from The Warrior Queen of Jhansi. Out of all the characters you have played so far, which one has been your favourite?

Every film is a new chapter and every character needs to be nurtured. So for me to pick and choose one is impossible. I take the roles as they come and give each of them my all.

One of the projects you have been a part of is ‘Lomad’, which happens to be the first one-take film to be made in the world. Was the process of working in a film of such nature challenging?

It was definitely an incredible experience. My director Hemwant Tiwari had an exceptional vision. Being a one take film we had to do a lot of practice for that final take. It’s just not about the dialogue but the light that you need to catch and the camera angle to focus on as you jump from one scene to another flawlessly and with no cut.

What are you doing next?

I have a series with MX Players and an international feature film named ‘The Shameless’.