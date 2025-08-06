“Travelling to different countries has helped me grow as a musician” – Mumzy

British-Bangladeshi sensation Mumzy has been making and releasing music for more than a decade and a half now. In all these years, his drive for experimenting with different genres and sounds has only increased exponentially. By blending his South Asian sensibilities with a contemporary sound, the rapper, singer and songwriter has carved out a distinctive identity for himself.

In this interview, Mumzy talks about his recent work, adapting to the ever-changing music landscape, standing up for social causes, the artists he wishes to collaborate with and more.

‘Ki Kori’ has been one your recent singles. You collaborated with New-York based vocalist Muza on it. How did this collaboration happen?

I have known Muza for a while. He is a rising star in the music scene. I always wanted to collaborate with him on some track. After I put this track together, I thought Muza would sound amazing on it. He has added a lot of value to the track.

Your music has always been a reflection of your roots. The title of ‘Ki Kori’, one of your latest singles, roughly translates to “what to do?” in Bengali. It showcases the kind of struggle we face when we go through emotions. Your songs tend to have very interesting themes. A while back, homage to actress Rekha with your single ‘Rekha’. Do you finalize a theme first and then, you create a musical piece around it?

When we make a record, the first thing we do is explore sound and melodies. After that, we catch a vibe. Having the title of a song at your disposal or being sure about the situation you want to explore does help in moving in a particular direction. When it comes to making songs, concepts are very important. Having said that, there are times when a tune comes to me and then, I work on the idea and write the verses.

You have been working since the age of 16. In all these years, how do you think you have evolved as an artist?

I had to learn a lot of things on my own. Music changes frequently. It is changing at a much quicker pace now. I think I have been quite lucky to gather a lot of musical knowledge over the years. I keep working towards exploring different languages, genres, cultures and sounds. Travelling to different countries has helped me grow as a musician. Learning about the music of different countries help you come up with fresh ideas.

You have been an ambassador for Newham Council’s anti-violence campaign to prevent gun and knife crime. You have championed social causes too. Do you feel it is important to make your voice heard and talk about social issues as an artist?

It is very difficult for musicians to get involved in politics and speak freely. Music is a peaceful subject. As artists, we can educate people through our work. However, there are times when you have do certain things in your personal capacity as well. If I feel something needs to be addressed or voiced out, I do that. Opinions can go the wrong way. You have to be a little cautious while expressing yourself. I have kids. I like to be a part of causes that can benefit the youth as they are the future.

Is there any artist you wish to collaborate with in the near future?

In the western world, I would love to collaborate with Craig David and Timbaland. I have always loved Bollywood music. I would love to work with A. R. Rahman, Arijit Singh and Udit Narayan. I would love to make a record with Badshah, Kanika Dhillon, Ikka, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar and Jonita Gandhi.

What kind of music can we look forward to from you this year?

This year, I am on a mission (laughs). ‘Ki Kori’ has received a very good response. I am really excited to introduce my culture, vibe and sound to a larger audience. I find collaborations very exciting. I will be collaborating with several artists this year.