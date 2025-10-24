“We Are Like Fire and Ice”: How Sahaj Bhadoria and Nitin Joshi’s Contrasting Personalites Sparked The Birth of StarShade Casting

Years ago, Sahaj Pratap Singh Bhadoria and Nitin Mahesh Joshi had arrived in Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. While Sahaj hails from Bhopal, Nitin was born in Mumbai and grew up in Kolkata. They met each other while working in a casting agency in the city. The two of them realized their contrasting personalities complemented each other very well and they could use their experience and expertise to provide skilled actors with the right platform and parts to showcase their talent. This thought gave birth to StarShade Casting in the year 2023.

13th is the latest project by StarShade Casting. The Sony LIV series has been garnering positive reviews ever since it started streaming on Sony LIV from 1st October. In the past, StarShade Casting has cast talent for several advertisements and other projects. In a very short span of time, the company, driven by the vision of its founders Sahaj and Nitin, has carved out a distinctive identity for itself.

In this interview, Sahaj and Nitin talk about the process of casting for 13th, why they make a good team, what StarShade Casting stands for, the value a casting director brings to a project, upcoming projects and more.

13th is the first show which StarShade Casting has worked on.

Sahaj: Yes! It is the first show our company has worked on. It is also the first one to have released. Because of this, 13th will always be a special project for us. The first baby is always special for a parent.

Nitin: It was wonderful working with Abhishek Dhandhariya, producer at About Films and also the showrunner, Nishil Seth the director and Sameer, the writer of the show. About Films has earlier produced the series ‘PhysicsWallah’ and several notable advertisements. Abhishek along with his team showed a lot of faith in us and trusted our instincts completely.

How was the process of casting for the show?

Sahaj: The casting process was very smooth. Gagan sir was cast towards the end and we are grateful that he said a yes to the show. Since the character was based on Mohit Tyagi sir, we were looking for somebody who would resemble him to some extent. The show was not a biopic but was inspired from Mohit sir. With Gagan sir, everything worked out beautifully. For the character of Ritesh (Paresh Pahuja), we auditioned a lot of actors. Abhishek kept asking us to try out different actors. Finally, all of us felt that Paresh would be the best choice for this part.

Nitin: Gagan sir and Paresh were playing characters that were a part of two different timelines. They showed the growth or evolution of their characters very well.

The rest of the actors, too, were cast appropriately.

Sahaj: For some actors, it was their first project. The actors who play friends are relatively new as we were keen on giving new people an opportunity to shine through. Girija (Oak Godbole) added the warmth that was required through her special appearance. For the part she played, we were looking at a new names but she was perfect for it. Kuldeep, the EP on the show, who does theatre with her made the process of getting her on board a smooth one.

Nitin: The entire process of putting together this project, from writing to release, took 15 months. 4-5 months were spent in casting. Once we got the script, we read it thoroughly. We auditioned several actors and that process went on for months.

How did the two of you join hands for StarShade Casting?

Sahaj: Nitin and I used to work in Casting Bay as associates. When I formed the company in September 2023, I was speaking with Nitin about it and knowing that he also was planning the same we decided to take the leap of faith together. We always were fond of each other’s mindset and skills so going ahead with it had no doubts about it.

Nitin: After working as an associate casting director for years and having gained a significant amount of experience in this space, I wanted to work independently. Sahaj had already launched StarShade Casting. When he told me about it, the idea of joining forces emerged.

How would you describe each other’s strengths?

Sahaj: I am good at communicating and managing things. I ensure that things are done efficiently and completed on time, Nitin is a creatively very enthusiastic person. He likes breaking down scenes and staging the auditions in a unique way. I am an extrovert. He is a little quiet. We balance each other’s personalities very well.

Nitin: Unlike me, Sahaj is outspoken. When you are running a business, you have to speak out on several occasions. Both of us are good at understanding which actor would be suitable for a part. I enjoy the process of conceptualizing or designing auditions. Sahaj is much more experienced than I am and I truly value his expertise. Sahaj and I are like fire and ice. We complement each other well.

In the last few years, one has seen the emergence of several casting agencies in Mumbai. What, do you think, makes StarShade Casting different from the rest?

Sahaj: Personally, experience matters a lot in this space. I have had the opportunity to work with several prominent casting directors and agencies over the years. That experience has helped me tremendously. We maintain a respectful professional relationship with actors. A lot of times, production houses make false promises to actors or don’t pay them on time. We ensure the actors we work with do not suffer from any kind of exploitation. Because of this, actors trust us. We have worked very hard towards building our credibility.

Nitin: We are on very good terms with all the top talent management agencies. For us, ethics are the most important thing. We prefer working with people who stick to their word. When people think of StarShade Casting, we want them to think of a casting agency that operates in the most honest and transparent manner.

There was a time when the concept of a casting director was non-existent in the Indian film industry. In the last few years, one has seen more and more people from the industry realizing the importance of having a casting director on board.

Sahaj: When you work with a casting director, things become easier for the producer, director and the rest of the team. Directors, producers, cinematographers, editors etcetera remain busy with their own jobs. Casting is a different department which needs to be taken care of by the casting director. A casting director knows what kind of auditions are required to be taken, which actor will fit which part and how to put a team of actors together. Most production houses understand the value of a casting director today. Casting directors are finally getting their due.

The both of you came to Mumbai to become actors. You have worked as actors as well. Does it become a little difficult to strike a balance between your work as actors and casting directors?

Nitin: I think, at the end of the day, it’s just added effort. We get to explore two different crafts and we feel very happy about it. We love this industry. I came here to become an actor. Mumbai gave me the opportunity to work both as a casting director and an actor. I am a fan of cinema and filmmaking. Once you love something, you don’t mind doing additional things. The extra effort you put in does not feel like an effort. Now, I am also exploring myself as a writer. I have written a film and a web series and in the process of pitching them to producers. As an actor, I have been shooting for ‘Mirzapur The Film’. I play the role of Emraan Hashmi’s associate in ‘Haq’ which releases on November 7.

Sahaj: When I came to Mumbai a few years ago, the goal was to become an actor. I did theatre and acted in several ads, short films and a few shows. Soon, I got the opportunity to work with casting agencies and got busy with that work. Today, you see several individuals working both as a casting director and an actor. For Nitin and me, StarShade Casting is the biggest priority. However, we keep working on different projects as actors as and when the opportunity arises.

How do you plan to propel the growth of the company forward in the near future?

Nitin: We want to work with people who are genuinely passionate about telling stories. For us, heart and intent is what matters the most.

Sahaj: We are not in a rush to take up projects. We work on projects we believe in and with people we are comfortable with. We want people to identify StarShade Casting as a company which nurtures talent and bridges the gap between the right talent and correct opportunities.

What are you doing next?

Sahaj : We have cast for an independent film which will go on the floors soon. We are doing another project with Abhishek Dhandaria after 13th.

Nitin: We are also casting for very unique film which will travel to festivals first before a theatre release. It’s a very exciting project to be a part of. As a casting company we are taking up projects across all mediums which excites us not just as casting directors but as true disciples and fans of the film industry.