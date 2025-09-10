“We complement each other very well” – Shashwat Singh and Nikhita Gandhi on forming ShNik

Shashwat Singh and Nikhita Gandhi have carved out distinctive identities for themselves as playback singers in Hindi cinema. Through ShNik, a newly created brand or property, Shashwat and Nikhita are now exploring the independent music space as a duo. The official social media handles of ShNik, which was formed this year, describes it as a “folk hip hop duo”. After releasing their debut single ‘Kaahe?’ a couple of months ago, the duo has now launched ‘Kaari’, a track which revolves around a rather interesting theme.

In this interview, Shashwat and Nikhita talk about building ShNik, their new single, each other’s strengths, doing the music for a film and more.

‘Kaari’ explores this interesting dynamic between a man and a woman. ‘Kaahe’, your first single, too, had an interesting concept. Was it a conscious decision to explore different themes as ShNik?

Nikhita: We formed ShNik because we wanted to create this music-driven entity together. The aesthetics of the songs we are writing together are steeped in folk and hip hop and have a rustic vibe to them. They also have modern elements in them. This didn’t fit into the DNA of Shashwat and me as individual pop artists. We wanted this to be a safe space where we could explore this genre. It is very different from the stuff we do. We also get to explore visual conversations that we wish to have with the audience and show them a very different side of us. We are writing, composing and producing music and even directing videos. We are writing stories according to the genre we are working around.

The music video opens with a black screen featuring the text, “only egos were harmed in the making of this video”.

Shashwat: Every relationship has multiple sides to it. In most songs, we either talk about falling in love or going through a breakup. We don’t really make songs on the journey where one witnesses ego clashes, fights and reconciliation. In ‘Kaari’, we show the argument that has taken place between a couple. The girl says that she doesn’t like the way the boy speaks to her. The boy is confused and asks her what statement made by him led her to her getting upset. These kind of arguments take place in a couple’s life quite regularly. We weaved a story around it. Both of us really enjoy the process of writing stories and putting together screenplays. In the independent music space, we are getting the chance to explore these things. In the video, you see these gunshots towards the end. The three women that get shot represent the ego of the woman. He shoots her ego down and she chooses love over ego. That is what relationships are all about. You compromise and adjust and continue with the love. Hence, egos were the only thing that were harmed (laughs).

Shashwat, you have been credited as the lyricist on both ‘Kaahe?’ and ‘Kaari’. Do you enjoy writing poetry?

Shashwat: I used to love reading Shakespeare and Hindi poetry when I was in school. My dad had an inclination towards Hindi poetry and he would make it a point to make us understand those lines very well. Slowly, I developed a knack for different dialects of Hindi. I come from Allahabad. There, we speak Hindi in a particular way. I never knew that I had a flair for writing but when I started writing for myself, for my own songs, I realized I could write a little bit. I don’t know if I am good or bad at it but I like doing it.

How would you describe each other’s strengths?

Nikhita: I think the beauty of this camaraderie is that we complement each other very well. We have written a lot of music together. All these singles we have released as Shnik are not the first things we have written together. These are the first things which, perhaps, developed a very strong brand identity in terms of genre of music. We have very different voices. I have a very husky, sultry voice. Shashwat has a very clean, beautiful and mellifluous voice. Right from our vocals to our personalities, we are very different. I am the loud one, he is the quiet one. I am the extrovert, he is the introvert. I am the talkative one, he is the listener. There is a lot of juxtaposition throughout which fits in very well in the music that we write together. This, I think, is our strength as a duo. This is our individual strength as well. Shashwat is a Hindi teacher when it comes to writing music (laughs). I think in English, he thinks in Hindi. So, his writing, poetry and visual understanding are extremely strong. I love editing videos. I love coming up with ideas for our tracks. Our strengths complement each other. This helps us in creating music together.

Shashwat: Nikhita is a disciplinarian. I am a little moody. What mood I want to make the song in is very important for me. I can’t create something until I am in that mood. Nikhita thinks it is an excuse to not work (laughs). She will keep me on the top of things and ensure we get things done. Both of us inspire each other in this journey in some way or the other. I like directing. She prefers editing. Her sense of aesthetics is very strong. Both of us have different qualities and strengths. We also fight over ideas at times. Sometimes, I like an idea and Nikhita does not. Then, it becomes my job to convince her that it will work. Similarly, when I am not excited by an idea shared by her, she goes about convincing me about it. It’s a healthy way of doing things together. It takes a lot of pressure for diamonds to come out. We are trying to create diamonds, so we have to go through this (laughs).

Do you plan to compose music for a film as ShNik someday?

Nikhita: We haven’t thought about it yet. Once ShNik becomes a stronger identity, we could explore different things. Right now, we are working on a lot of music. We do want to explore various things we love. These things can become extensions of ShNik. Now that you have mentioned it, I think it would be quite cool to compose for a film as a duo.

Shashwat: If producers don’t manage to create some music out of artificial intelligence and come to us, we would love to compose for a film (laughs). At the end of the day, we have a certain style as a duo. If a producer connects with it and wants us to do the music for their film, we would be up for it. Right now, however, we are in the process of making a lot of music, find our audience and perform for them. We hope to put up a lot of performances as ShNik. Nikhita and I do a lot of live shows together. It would be interesting to see what we can do with ShNik now.

What are you doing next?

Shashwat: We have worked on another single.

Nikhita: We will be releasing it sometime between Diwali and Durga Puja.