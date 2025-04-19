“We want to establish Clapstore as a global brand” – Co-founders Yash Thombare and Vedang Nalawade

Recognizing the fact that excessive screen time was having an adverse effect on the cognitive growth and development of children, Yash Thombare and Vedang Nalawade, two young entrepreneurs from Pune, launched Clapstore in 2020. The company manufactures toys that prove to be engaging and educational for children at the same time.

Thombare and Nalawade recently made an appearance on Shark Tank India Season 4 and pitched their brand to the Sharks. Apart from being impressed by the innovative nature of the toys, the Sharks were impressed by the young entrepreneurs’ passion for the cause of child development. The two young men managed to secure an all-Shark deal for their brand which they have built and nurtured with a lot of love.

Clapstore is one of those very few brands that got an all-Shark deal in this season. How, do you think, it will help you build your brand further?

Vedang: The expertise they will bring to the table shall help us tremendously. We are very excited to have all these incredible achievers on board. We are certain about each of them adding a lot of value to our brand.

In the last few years, one has seen several companies in India being set up to manufacture toys. What are some of the qualities in your toys that, you believe, give your brand an edge over your competitors?

Yash: Our toys feature a unique combination of wood and electronics. Our portable busy boards are the size of a mobile phone. We wanted to come up with something that would give children the feeling of holding a mobile phone. The light imitations contribute towards them having that feeling. Our main focus is on building their skills like hand eye coordination and colour recognition.

How long did it take for you to put an innovative product like the portable busy board together?

Devang: We started in the year 2021.

Yash: We got the prototype ready first. In India, nobody had made a product like this. We had knowledge of wooden designs and electronics. That proved to be helpful. We manufactured the first board at our house. We made a video of it. When we shared it, we got a very good response. That encouraged us to go ahead with it.

Till a few years ago, most toys in India were imported from other countries. Now, a lot of companies are manufacturing toys in India. There has been an increase in the number of toy manufacturers in India. What are some of the trends you have observed in this industry?

Devang: In a post Covid-19 world, parents are looking for high-quality, sustainable toys for their children. The demand for such toys keeps increasing with every passing day. Most young parents want their children to have eco-friendly toys.

What kind of plans you have for Clapstore this year?

Yash: We want to establish Clapstore as a global brand. Soon, we will be launching some new products. While doing so, we will ensure that we stick to our core vision.