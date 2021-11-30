“What attracted me towards the script was the fact that the resort was the hero of the film” – Reecha Sinha on being a part of The Last Resort

Hailing from a family of engineers and doctors, Reecha had never really planned on pursuing acting as a profession. However, destiny had other plans for this young woman from Jharkhand who studied engineering. A few visits to Mumbai attracted her to the glamour industry and she thought of giving acting a shot.

Earlier seen in films like Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ‘Milan Talkies’ and the web series ‘Zoo’, Reecha is currently in news for her performance in the web film ‘The Last Resort’.

“What attracted me towards the script was the fact that the resort was the hero of the film. There is a clock in the film which also plays an integral role in the film. The family goes to this resort and then, lots of twists and turns happen. We felt the chills even while shooting for the film”, she says.

The film was shot during the lockdown and the team had to face certain challenges because of it.

“We had faced a lot of issues because of the lockdown. Vaccinations had not started happening by then. One day, one of the make-up artists fell unwell. It was just regular fever but somebody spread the rumour that he was infected with corona virus. Three people left the location overnight after hearing this.”

Shooting for this film was a memorable experience for Reecha as she got the opportunity to shaer the screen with veteran actors like Brijendra Kala and Vaishnavi McDonalds.

Talking about the experience of working with them, she says, “Vaishnavi ma’am and I shared a room and bonded very well. I have been a big fan of Brijendra sir and it was wonderful to work with him on this film. I felt they were like my family. My mother was there on the shoot and Vaishnavi ji and she got along well very well too.”

The Last Resort is currently streaming on BiggBang.