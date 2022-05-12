“Working with Panorama Music on Dard E Tanhai was a wonderful experience” – Nikhil Kamath

Released just a couple of days ago, ‘Dard E Tanhaai’, the single launched on Panorama Music, has garnered more than 3 million views on YouTube. The song, which boasts of a lilting melody, has been getting a good response across different audio and video streaming platforms.

The song has been composed by Nikhil Kamath and written by Alok Shrivastava. Mohd. Irfan and Sana Aziz have embellished the track with their voices.

Talking about the process of creating this song, Nikhil says, “Alok had written the lines “dard-e-tanhai mein jee rahe hain….”. I weaved a story around these lines and then, worked towards creating a tune. The song is based on Raga Bhairavi, which is one of my favourite raagas. One of my most popular compositions ‘Ishq Mein Hum Tumhein Kya Batayein’ (‘Bewafa Sanam’) is based on the same raaga. An interesting aspect of the song is that it has two different antaras. Mohd. Irfan has sung a particular antara and Sana Aziz has sung a different Antara. It was my first collaboration with Mohd. Irfan. He is an extremely talented singer and a very down-to-earth person. Sana is the daughter of the legendary singer Mohd. Aziz. I feel she has a very bright future ahead of her”.

‘Dard E Tanhai’ happens to one of the first singles launched by Panorama Music, a new music label founded by producers Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak. The label recently released the music of the Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Runway 34’.

Sharing his experience of working with the label, Nikhil states, “Working with Panorama Music on Dard E Tanhai was a wonderful experience. Though they have just started out as a music label, I can say this confidently that they will do very well as they treat the artists with a lot of respect. I had a great time working with the entire team comprising of some incredible people like Rajesh B Menon, Murli Vhatwani, Jameel and Bala. I look forward to doing more work with them in the future.”