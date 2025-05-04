“Working with Rajshri Productions was a childhood dream” – Saadhika Syal

When you speak to Saadhika Syal, the one thing you realize is that she is somebody who radiates positivity and humility. The actor, who left behind a thriving career in the corporate world to pursue her passion for acting, has done several notable projects over the years. This year itself, Saadhika has seen two of her shows releasing in the form of ‘Bada Naam Karenge’ and ‘MitronPolitan’. She also featured in the Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Deva’ which released in theatres in January.

In this interview, Saadhika talks about her recent projects, what makes the experience of working with Rajshri Productions special, interactions with Sooraj R. Barjatya, love for acting, facing professional challenges as an outsider with a positive attitude, favourite character and more.

‘Bada Naam Karenge’, which marked Rajshri Productions’ debut in the streaming space, has emerged as one of the most loved web shows this year. Did you audition for Priya, the character you play in the show?

I had actually auditioned for Pakhi’s role, which was eventually played by Priyamvada Kant. Rajshri Productions has an internal casting team. They reached out to me. When they saw my test, they said everybody thinks my personality will be better suited for Priya’s character. They called me to their office and I tested for Priya’s character there. I knew I was shortlisted but I was not sure whether I would get to play Priya or Pakhi. I am glad I got to portray Priya as all of us, who were a part of the Rathee family in the show, got very close. The experience of shooting for the show was phenomenal.

There is no other production house like Rajshri. They treat you with a lot of respect and humility. There is so much to learn from them. I feel blessed to have worked in a show that was produced by Rajshri Productions. I want to work with them over and over again. Personally, I resonate with the values they hold. I am a fan of the kind of cinema they make. I have grown up watching and admiring their films. Being a part of a project produced by them, therefore, was very special for me. In every Rajshri production, the ensemble cast stands out. Everything character has something significant to add to the narrative. In films like ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ and ‘Hum Saath – Saath Hain’, you remember each and every character and not the lead actors.

How long was the process of shooting for the series?

We primarily shot in Indore. I shot throughout May and half of June. A little bit of shoot happened in the month of July in Mumbai. Some shoot happened in October as well. The shooting schedule spanned across roughly eighty days.

Palash Vaswani, the director of the show, had earlier directed ‘Gullak’.

I am a huge fan of ‘Gullak’. During the lockdown, we discovered ‘Gullak’. I watched it with my family. When we finished the season, they asked me when I will do a show like this. Even I was dying to do something like that. When I got to know Palash sir would be directing ‘Bada Naam Karenge’, it was like two dreams being manifested with one show. Working with Rajshri Productions was a childhood dream. Working with Palash sir was on the top of my wishlist. A couple of months after I had auditioned for ‘Bada Naam Karenge’, I had bumped into Palash sir at a screening of ‘Permanent Roommates’. I remember telling him how much I loved watching ‘Gullak’. He is someone who has the same set of values which Rajshri has. He is a homely, down-to-earth person. The atmosphere on the set was extremely positive. Nobody ever raised their voice. We became a huge family off the set as well. We would eat our meals, work out and participate in leisure activities together. The bond we had off-screen translated on the screen. Palash sir, as the director, made sure that we looked like a family.

Did you get a chance to interact with Sooraj Barjatya?

Sooraj sir came to Indore when we just started our shoot schedule. I remember I was having breakfast when I saw Sooraj sir walking in. His aura had so much warmth. I remember walking up to him and touching his feet. I was pinching myself and thinking, “oh my God! Is this really happening?” When we went to the sets, Sooraj sir was there. I was discussing something with Palash sir about the scene. Sooraj sir heard it and complemented me for it. The next couple of days, I was on cloud nine. I remember being very excited and telling my family about this. In a way, it was a validation for me as an actor. It made me feel I am doing something right in life. This is something I will cherish forever.

Recently, you had another release in the form of ‘Mitropolitan’.

Working with TVF is always a wonderful experience. They make the kind of content that a large number of people in our country can relate to. Sahil Verma and Harish Peddinti are phenomenal directors. The writing is extremely relevant. I got to work with a great team of co-actors on this one. All the episodes of the show are streaming on YouTube.

You had a brief but important role in ‘Deva’. How was the experience of working with Shahid Kapoor and the rest of the team?

‘Deva’ was a level-up for me. It was a big project and a theatrical release. I got the opportunity to work with veterans like Rosshan Andrrews and Shahid Kapoor. Rosshan did not treat any character as small or big. Every character played an integral part in taking the narrative forward. Even though it was a brief role, there was a feeling of inclusion throughout. Shahid was extremely warm and welcoming. I am grateful to casting directors Rudra and Vishakha from Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company for envisioning in me such an offbeat role. Prior to that, I had mostly been offered girl-next-door roles.

You worked in the corporate space for a while. Then, came the day when you decided you will pursue a full-time career in acting. Were you interested in cinema and performing arts from a young age?

Yes, I have been inclined towards the performing arts since childhood. I have always been on the stage. I was into theatre, dance and debate. My mom enrolled me in all classes including elocution, dance and singing. I attended everything and gave my hundred per cent to everything. However, I ran away from singing and drawing (laughs). The stage was my home. I always knew I wanted to be an actor. While I was extremely passionate about acting, I lacked the courage to give it a shot. I was doing professional theatre in college. I met a lot of actors and heard their stories. When I got to know about their struggle, I panicked.

Finally, after finishing my 12th board exam, I told my parents that I want to pursue a career in acting. It, obviously, didn’t come to them as a surprise. They were prepared for this. They just told me that I was very young and I should finish my graduation first. After completing my graduation, they said, I could pursue a career whichever field I was interested in. I was always very good at academics. I went to college. I did a BA Economics in Jai Hind. I did commercial theatre while studying in college. When I met some actors and realized this would be a very unstable profession to be in, I decided to sit for campus placements. I even thought of going abroad to do an MBA. Once I completed my graduation, my parents said that I could now act. To their surprise, I said that I don’t want to. I took up a job, worked for three years. I was doing well but was not happy. I was working for an American consultancy called Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants (JLL) in Mumbai. After a point, I told myself that my heart belongs elsewhere and I can’t keep doing something I don’t enjoy. One morning, I woke up and said, “if not now, never”. I gave a six-month notice, quit my job and joined acting school for nine months.

Was there ever a point in your journey as an actor when you questioned your choices?

I left my job when I had saved up some money. I had made peace with the possibility of me not making any money as an actor for the first couple of years. I had enough savings to keep me going for two years. I knew that the road ahead was filled with uncertainties and was ready to face it. It was a choice I had made and I had to be okay with it. I went to the Jeff Goldberg Studio to train further in acting. Every weekend, we used to have classes dedicated for performances. I remember the first day I performed. After the performance, I came out and started crying. I cried out of joy. I was finally pursuing something I had dreamt of all my life. Since I was living with my parents in Mumbai, I didn’t have to worry about food or rent. I didn’t want them to ask for money. Once you are independent, you are used to doing certain things on your own. You don’t want to go back and ask your parents for money. Since I had some savings, I could pay for my acting class fee and personal expenses.

You did theatre for a long time. Which are some of the plays you are proud of?

When I was in college, I did a professional play called ‘The Frying Pan’ with a production house called Out of the Box Productions. We had performed at The Canvas Laugh Factory at Palladium. By the time we started doing shows at the NPCA, I had to quit to focus on my final year exam. When I joined Jeff Goldberg, I started with theatre. I did this beautiful play called ‘Aadhe Adhoore’ by Mohan Rakesh ji. It was produced by Jeff Goldberg Studio and directed by one of our teachers. We performed at NPCA and our studio multiple times. I started with theatre and then, transitioned to camera eventually.

Was the first season of ‘Four More Shots Please’ the first screen project you did as an actor?

Yes! In the series, I had three scenes with Sayani Gupta. That was my first camera experience.

Did you have any relatives or acquaintances in the industry before you stepped into it?

No, I had no connection with the industry. Every single part I have got till now is through auditions.

In the last few years, there has been a lot of chatter about the kind of difficulties outsiders face and the unfair advantage newcomers get. What are your thoughts on it?

It’s true in every field. It’s not something I was not aware of before I got into this profession. When you see bad performances by people who have grown up in the industry, you do feel a little bitter. However, that’s momentary. One has to look at the larger picture. It’s harder for us. Things take longer to happen. But, it’s not impossible. That’s the kind of attitude I choose to have. I firmly believe in having a positive mindset and giving out positive messages to the universe. I never wanted to be somebody who cribs and complains about things. There are many things in life which are unfair but one has to live with them.

The positive attitude you have seems to have played an important role in your journey in the industry.

A lot of my batchmates at the acting studio left acting eventually. Sometimes, you feel you have no other option. It’s the viable thing to do. One common pattern I notice is them cribbing and being less grateful about the opportunities they have got. In the last few years, I have been constantly shooting. I think there is a reason behind that. I don’t give up on my bad days. You have the power to decide whether you want to give up or continue. I have always chosen to continue. Since I am constantly working, people don’t see my bad days. I have chosen to be positive and not give up on my bad days. I live my life with a lot of faith. My gut tells me that I am here to make it big. I go with my gut feeling and keep going. What is my due will come to me sooner than later. Having that attitude, I believe, makes a lot of difference. You should not crib about things like how the other person is luckier than you are. If you keep going, it will keep going. If you have faith in your craft and abilities, you should not let anything come your way. When I sit with a fellow actor, I don’t like having negative conversations with them. There are challenges but you have to look for solutions. All of us have several things to feel grateful about. I consider myself fortunate to have been born and brought up in Mumbai. People who come from other cities have it tougher. I am grateful that I live here with my family. I can focus on my craft without having to worry about things like paying my rent. If I compare my situation with that of a star kid, that would be unfair. If somebody is born in a film family, it’s not their fault. You make the most of what you have.

Out of all the projects you have done so far, which has been your favourite?

Nothing comes close to ‘Aadhe Adhoore’, the play I did. I think it is one of my finest performances and best experiences as an actor. My growth as an actor happened majorly while doing the play. Sehmat Ali, the character I played in the Zee5 show ‘RejctX’, is very close to my heart. It was a complex character and had several layers to it. She was a hijab-wearing Muslim girl who was gender fluid. Before doing the show, I didn’t know what gender fluid meant. She was the lyricist of a band. It was a beautifully written character.

In a short span of time, you have managed to work with some of the most reputed production houses in the industry.

I feel I have been very lucky. I never felt that I am not a part of this industry or I am an outsider. When I worked with these people, I felt very much at home. My best experience, so far, has been working with Rajshri Productions on ‘Bada Naam Karenge’. I will run out of words describing how wonderful they are. They are every bit of what they stand for. Right from the spot boy to the topmost actor, they treat everybody with warmth and respect. I also immensely enjoyed working with Pocket Aces.

One of the things that stood out in your performance is your dialogue delivery. You have a distinctive voice and a good command over Hindi.

A lot of people, including sound engineers, have told me that I should do voiceovers and lend my voice to other audio-based content. Right now, I don’t know how to go about it. If some good opportunity comes up in this space in the near future, I will take it up.

What are you doing next?

I have shot for a show produced by Dice Media. This is one project I am really excited about. I am constantly auditioning for different projects. I hope this turns out to be that year when I start getting work without giving auditions.

If you are asked to give one piece of advice to an aspiring actor, what would it be?

I would say that do not come with a cribbing attitude. People say, “yahaan bahut bheed hai” (“there is a lot of rush here”). You are the bheed. All of us are a part of this bheed. Everybody is coming to this city to live that dream. With the right attitude, you find opportunities. It is important to be consistent. You have to give it time.

What genre would you like to explore next?

I want to do a love story. I love old school romance. I wish to be the leading lady in a romantic film or series. I enjoy watching love stories immensely. I also want to do an action film. In India, we have not seen women doing action in a lot of films. I hope that changes soon.