“You learn a lot when you make and release music independently” – Raahul Jatin

Raahul Jatin made his debut as a singer-composer with the single ‘Aankhon Ke Ishaare’ which released in 2019. Since then, he has been releasing original music quite regularly as an independent artist. On many of his songs, Raahul has collaborated with his father, veteran composer Jatin Pandit. While Raahul is known for lending his voice to soft, romantic numbers, his new single, titled ‘Shopping’, is very different from anything he has done in the past.

In this interview, Raahul talks about his latest single, journey as an independent artist, upcoming songs, and more.

‘Shopping’ is a very catchy composition with an uplifting tempo. How did you think of coming up with a Punjabi single this time around?

The idea was to do something that would be different from what I have done in the past. I had mostly done romantic and melodious songs. These were slow songs and were pleasant to listen to. This time, I thought of doing something fun and upbeat. I had noticed that Punjabi songs have been trending very well these days. I did not set out with the intention to make a song in Punjabi. Everything just happened organically. I have always enjoyed listening to people speak in Punjabi. I think it’s a very energetic language. The story, lyrics and the idea came together in a way that we decided to make the song in Punjabi.

The video has been shot very well and boasts of an interesting story as well. How did you come up with the idea for the video?

As I said, I wanted to do something different with this song. In my earlier videos, people have seen me playing characters that are in love or in a happy relationship. I thought of making a song about a couple which is not getting along and are fighting. That was the initial idea. As we worked around it, we realized we did not want to do something that would be too serious. We decided to do something that would be light and fun but would also deliver a message at the end. We came up with a concept revolving around a married couple. The husband constantly forgets to take his wife on a shopping date. Finally, she decides to take revenge against him and empties his bank account.

You have been making and releasing music independently for a while. How has been that experience like?

The experience has been good so far. You learn a lot when you make and release music independently. It is not just about making music. It is also about marketing it adequately. You try and figure out how to make your music reach out to listeners. Apart from being a good musician, an artist needs to have several other qualities these days. It has been a great learning experience for me. Every now and then, you discover a new way to promote your music. It has been a fun journey. In today’s times, making good music is not enough for an artist. It is also important for you to know how to present yourself in music videos, shows, and social media. I think I have got better at it with time.

How does your father look at your growth as an artist?

I think my dad is pretty happy with my growth as an artist. He says that I have a hardworking son. He tells his friends that “my son is much more dedicated and serious about his career than I was at my age”. He says that he used to have a lot of fun and was quite carefree when he was young. He tells me that I am very calm and mature. I don’t think he has any complaints with regards to how I am. He has often spoken to me about how difficult it is to build a following for yourself and make something out of your life. That’s what he has helped me prepare for.

Which are some of the songs composed by your father that you would have loved to sing?

I would have been happy to sing some of the wedding songs composed by my dad. ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’ (‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’) and ‘Chal Pyaar Karegi’ (Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai’) are two songs in this genre that are very close to my heart. I think ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaun’ (‘Yes Boss’) and ‘Chand Sifarish’ (‘Fanaa’) would have suited my voice well.

What kind of music can we look forward from you this year?

This month, I will come out with a monsoon song. A wedding song will release later this year. I am also planning to release a dance-based song soon.