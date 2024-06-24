“YouTube helped me tremendously in carving out a career in music” – Pratyush Dhiman

As an independent composer-singer-songwriter, Pratyush Dhiman has been releasing original music for a while. When you visit his YouTube channel, you realize Pratyush has created songs of different genres and moods. One of his most popular original tracks has been ‘Aziyat’.

While Pratyush has been pursuing music for a couple of years, ‘Unloved’ is special to him. It is his debut EP and has been released by T-Series. Pratyush is one of the new-age artists who have been signed by the label.

‘Unloved’, which is the title of your debut EP, is a very strong word. Did you decide the theme of the EP first and then, created songs around it?

No, the songs were made first. Once I was done making the songs, I realized that they are connected to each other. That’s when I thought there should be one name which represents every song in the album. That is how I decided to call it ‘Unloved’.

In 2018, you uploaded a cover version of a popular song on your YouTube channel. Over the years, you have put up several cover versions and original music on the platform. Do you think YouTube played an important role in your journey in music?

It definitely did! The first song of mine which became very popular and got me a lot of attention was also released on YouTube. YouTube helped me tremendously in carving out a career in music.

You have been creating and releasing music as an independent artist for a couple of years. In the past, you have worked with labels like Play DMF. How was the experience of working with T-Series?

It was one of the best experiences I have had as a musician so far. They took care of every little thing. They helped me package the EP well. They shot a beautiful music video of ‘Guzara’, one of the tracks from the EP. They are marketing the EP and making sure that it reaches out to a wide audience.

When did music come into your life?

Music came into my life when I was five years old and started playing the keyboard. When I reached the age of 12 or 13, I was sure about pursuing music professionally for the rest of my life. I knew I had to make a career in it.

What are you doing next?

I will be releasing a lot more music with T-Series. I will also continue to put out music independently. There has to be a balance. That, I believe, will help me in growing my audience.