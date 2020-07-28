10 Natural Home Remedies For Dandruff, Grey Hair And Split Ends

Dandruff, split hair, white hair are usually the problems we all have. In such a situation, if you can get 10 easy ways to get rid of dandruff, split hair and white hair? There will be no leave of your hair problems. To get relief from common hair problems, you must also try these 10 Home Remedies, which will make your hair long, thick and shiny.

Get rid of dandruff by using these simple tips:

1) To get rid of the problem of dandruff in the hair, mix olive oil, lemon juice and coconut oil and apply it on the roots of the hair. Shampoo after 2 hours. By doing this regularly you will get rid of dandruff.

2) Make a paste by grinding mustard and fenugreek seeds. Apply this paste to the hair. By regular use of this paste, you will get rid of dandruff soon.

3) To get rid of dandruff, make tomato paste and apply it on the scalp. Use of tomato also ends dandruff.

4) Grind fresh neem leaves and apply on scalp and hair. Doing this gets rid of dandruff, hair looks healthy.

5) Add 1 egg in half cup of skimmed milk and beat until foamy. Rub this solution thoroughly on the skin of the scalp and apply it on the hair too. Shampoo after some time. This makes hair shine.

6) After shampooing, wash hair by squeezing half a lemon in 1 mug of water or adding 2 tablespoons vinegar. By doing this, the shine of the hair increases and the hair looks shiny.

7) If the hair is oily then apply Multani Mitti hair pack to the hair. This removes the extra oil of the hair and makes the hair healthy and shiny.

8) To remove the whiteness of hair, apply amla powder, fenugreek powder and beetroot juice in henna powder and apply it on the hair. This hair pack provides relief from white hair.

9) After shampoo apply multani mitti to the hair and wash the hair after 1 hour. This is a great homemade hair conditioner.

10) To get relief from split ends, mix 1 egg white in 1 tablespoon almond oil and apply it on hair roots and hair. Keep it for 1 hour, then wash the hair. By doing this, you get rid of split ends.