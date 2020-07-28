Monsoon Hair Care: 10 Best Homemade Hair Packs For Monsoon

In Monsoon, hair problems increase. Hair gets wet again and again in the rainy season, due to which problems like hair smell, stickiness start. Regular care of hair is very important during monsoon. By adopting these 10 home remedies for hair care during monsoon, you can keep your hair healthy and beautiful even in the rainy season, so try 10 home care measures during monsoon.

Apply these 10 hair packs to your hair in monsoon

1) Mix milk and honey and apply it on the hair. Wash after half an hour. It is considered to be the best hair pack in the monsoon, which cleans the hair and gives a healthy bounce.

2) Mix two egg yolks, one egg white, lemon juice and a few drops of honey – mix them all. Apply this pack to the hair and shampoo it when it dries.

3) Mash bananas and add mayonnaise to it. Keep it on the scalp for 10 minutes, then wash it with lukewarm water. Bananas have moisturizing properties and mayonnaise contains fatty acids, which soften hair.

4) Add honey and olive oil to the yellow part of the egg. Apply on the scalp. Wash after some time. Egg contains many nutritional elements, such as potassium, vitamin B12, vitamin A.

5) Apply onion juice to the scalp. Onions have antibacterial properties, which cleanse the scalp. If the onion smells strong, then add rose water to it. After a while, wash with a mild shampoo.

6) Scalp massage by mixing equal amount of lemon juice and coconut oil in amla juice. Shampoo after some time.

7) Aloe vera can also massage the scalp with pulp, as it keeps the hair healthy and the pH balance of the scalp is intact.

8) Apply the paste of mint leaves to the hair. Keep it for 15-20 minutes, then wash. It is very beneficial for oily hair.

9) Scalp massage with curd, because it is very beneficial during monsoon. Yogurt contains essential nutrients and minerals, which protect the scalp from acidic rainwater and moisture.



10) Scalp massage by mixing olive oil in curd. Wash after some time. It gives shine to hair.