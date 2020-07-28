These Habits Can Spoil Your Beauty | How to take care of your face

Do you know that some bad habits can spoil your beauty? If you are also in these wrong habits, then change your habits, otherwise, your bad beauty habits can spoil your beauty. Come, we tell you about those wrong habits, which can spoil the look of your beautiful face. These habits can spoil your beauty, please read and follow the tips:

Repeated face touching

Some girls are forced to touch their faces again and again. They do not know how many hands and places of bacteria touch our hands. You inadvertently carry bacteria, dust, dirt, oil and sweat in your hands and then skin problems start. By improving this habit, you can eliminate many of your skin problems yourself.

Pimples

The problem can be aggravated by acne. Actually, by doing this, the bacteria present in it go further inside the skin, causing stains on the face. If you want skin without blemish, then apply purifying face mask. You can get rid of them soon by applying toothpaste on acne while sleeping at night.

Frequent face wash

In the desire for soft, soft and beautiful skin, many girls repeatedly make the mistake of washing their face with soap. In fact, washing the face with soap frequently causes the skin to naturally release the sebum, which can cause you problems such as sunburn, dry skin, or the onset of premature aging. Choose a cleanser according to your skin type and do not wash your face more than twice a day.

Using an old makeup brush

Often, the attention of many girls is not noticed that the makeup brushes that she has been using for some time have neither cleaned them nor changed them. Actually, they do not know that the brushing layer of makeup products accumulates in the brush due to continuous use, due to which bacteria and fungi start to flourish there. Use of such brushes can cause you infection or dermatitis. Apart from this, makeup from dirty brushes does not give a flawless finish, nor does the skin remain healthy. So do clean your makeup brush once a week.

Do not apply sunscreen lotion

Even today, most girls do not apply sunscreen lotion while going out of the house, which is wrong. Ignoring sunscreen lotion daily, you invite suntan and wrinkles, which is not good for your skin at all. Before getting out of the house every day, apply a good SPF sunscreen lotion. Also, you can use SPF moisturizer.

No makeup removal

It is very important to remove makeup before bed every night, if you do not remove makeup due to laziness, then your skin will not be able to breathe overnight. Makeup goes inside the skin through pores, which can cause problems like blackness and pimples under the eyes. Therefore, before cleansing the face every night at night, make sure to moisturize.

Ironing or styling hair often

Nowadays there are many hair styling products available in the market, with the help of which you can give very attractive and stylish look to your hair. But it is sometimes good for a function or party, but if you hot blow or iron your hair every other day, then it will start getting damaged and dry. Therefore, use them only according to needs and occasions.

Exfoliate too much

Exfoliation removes dead cells from your skin and makes it soft and smooth, but too much scrubbing is not good. It can give you small white heads in the depth of the skin along with over-sensitive and radish skin. So exfoliate only 1 or 2 times a week and get healthy and glowing skin.