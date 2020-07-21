Monsoon Special: Are you looking for ways to avoid the rainy flu?

These are very easy tips for you to stop the flu in the rain.

The summer season is almost gone and now the weather has started changing in minute by minute. We have stepped into the month of July, so it is obvious that you will be waiting for the first monsoon rain too. Somewhere people have enjoyed it, but during this time you have to be a little careful about your health, because cold and flu spread very fast in this season. With the rainy season, flu is also not new.

Few easy tips to stop the flu in the rain

The flu also catches a very good person in bed. Therefore, you should take some important precautions. Here we have given some easy tips, which you can try and save yourself and your family from the flu in the rainy season.

Wash hands

Hands must be washed before eating. If you are not able to use soap at any place, use a sanitizer.

Always cover your mouth outside

Whether your friend is ill or you yourself, cover your face with a handkerchief or a cloth. The disease will not reach each other.

Do not eat cold foods

These days do not consume ice cream, gola, cold drinks or any other cold food. The viral infection spreads immediately in this season.

Eat healthy food

If you eat healthy food these days which includes green vegetables, protein diet, fresh fruits and whole grains, then your immune system will become stronger. With this, you can fight against fever, less and other infections.

Drink plenty of water

Water is a cheap treatment that can help you avoid the flu. Research has shown that people who drink about 3 glasses of water have more complaints of the painful throat and nasal jam than those who drink 8 glasses of water a day.

Drink Hot Tea

You must drink at least one cup of tea during the rainy season. It would be better if you add ginger and cardamom to the tea. But don’t make tea etc. It works as a natural antibiotic.

Stay away from stress

Taking stress can harm health. This will make you catch the flu even faster. By taking stress, the immune system starts to weaken and your chances of recovering may decrease.

Quit Smoking

Smoking causes many problems anyway. But especially this problem of respiratory problems like bronchitis is most common. This makes the immune system even weaker.