These kitchen remedies will protect you from cancer |Cancer Prevention: Best Home Remedies to Lower Your Risk

Cancer Prevention: Best Home Remedies to Lower Your Risk

Cancer patients are constantly increasing not only in the whole world, but also in India, but there are many such things available in our kitchen, whose regular intake can help in fighting cancer. A look at some similar anti cancer items present in the kitchen.

Turmeric: Must use turmeric in food. The curcumin element present in it helps in fighting cancer. Turmeric is especially effective in breast cancer, stomach cancer and skin cancer.

Saffron: Saffron contains an element named crocetin, which is effective in fighting cancer. This not only prevents the cancer from spreading, but also reduces the size of the tumor.

Cumin: Besides increasing the taste of cumin seeds, it also prevents cancer. It contains a substance called thymoquinone, which prevents the cells that make prostate cancer from growing. So if you want to avoid cancer and stay healthy, then add cumin seeds in your daily diet.

Cinnamon: Cinnamon rich in iron and calcium helps in reducing the size of tumors in the body. Start your day every day with cinnamon tea and before bed, take a glass of milk with honey and cinnamon. With this you will be safe from cancer.

Origeno: Origeno is not only used as a topping of pizza, pasta, but it also acts as a strong agent against prostate cancer.

Ginger: Consumption of ginger, which is rich in medicinal properties, reduces cholesterol, increases metabolism and also ends cancer cells. Ginger extract can also reduce the discomfort caused by chemotherapy or radiotherapy. It also protects from many other diseases.

Tulsi: Basil leaves contain an element called eugenol, which gives protection against cancer. This element is also used to make anti-cancer drugs.

Coconut Oil: Consuming one teaspoon of coconut oil on an empty stomach daily prevents cancer. The lauric acid present in it helps in killing the cancer cells.

Garlic and Onion: The sulfur compound present in garlic and onion kills the cells of large intestine, breast cancer, liver and prostate cancer. By reducing the production of insulin, they do not allow tumors to form in the body.

Anti cancer vegetables: Cauliflower and broccoli kill cancer cells and prevent tumors from growing. They reduce the risk of liver, prostate, bladder and colon cancer.

Legumes and Lentils: Lentils and legumes are rich in fiber and folate in addition to being a great source of protein, which can reduce the risk of pancreas cancer.