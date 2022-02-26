￼Aditi Rao Hydari’s versatility scales geographical boundaries

Aditi Rao Hydari is not known as a pan-Indian actress for nothing! Time and again, she has proved her acting prowess across formats, languages, scales and media. Breaking language barriers ever since she stepped foot into the industry, her versatility has made her shape-shift across diverse cultures. The actress has effortlessly slipped into characters across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies.

The actress has delivered some blockbuster performances in smashing hits like Sufiyum Sujatayum, Psycho, Geeli Puchhi, Padmavat, Sammohanam, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Kaatru Veliyidai and Cheka Chivantha Vaanam. It is the actress’ universal appeal that makes her film library so varied!

Her upcoming Tamil film, Hey Sinamika, will bring out yet another nuanced girl-next-door shade. To be released on 3rd March the romantic comedy is a genre that everyone looks forward to.