10 years, 10 takeaways: Why Taapsee Pannu’s Pink still feels relevant a decade later

When Pink hit cinemas on September 16, 2016, it took the audience and critics by surprise with its box-office performance and the kind of impact it created in the society with its hard-hitting storyline. A decade after its release, the film continues to spark conversations around consent, choice, and equality. At the heart of the film was Taapsee Pannu’s Minal Arora, a character whose journey made several important lessons feel deeply personal and enduring. A decade later, here are 10 interesting takeaways from Pink that revisit the film’s journey and lasting impact.

Your “No” Is Enough: Minal Arora’s journey reinforced one of the film’s most powerful lessons that a woman does not need to justify her refusal, discomfort or boundaries. Your Choices Don’t Define Your Character: Through Minal, Taapsee Pannu brought alive the idea that what a woman wears, where she goes or whom she meets never determines her character.