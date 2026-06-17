10 years of Udta Punjab: The music lives on

It’s been 10 years since Udta Punjab gave us Tommy Singh, chaos, controversy, and one of Bollywood’s most unforgettable albums. Released by Zee Music Company, the 8-track soundtrack composed by Amit Trivedi brought together voices like Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt, Vishal Dadlani, Kanika Kapoor, Babu Haabi, and Shahid Mallya.

From gym anthems to heartbreak classics, the album had something for every mood. A decade later, here are five reasons why we’re still not over it.

Ud-Daa Punjab Is Still The Ultimate Gym Playlist Dopamine Hit

There are workout songs and then there is Ud-Daa Punjab . Sung by Amit Trivedi and Vishal Dadlani, this adrenaline-fuelled banger somehow makes every run feel faster and every workout feel more dramatic. Ikk Kudi Gave Us Two Versions That Are Impossible To Forget

Few Bollywood songs have had the impact of Ikk Kudi. Diljit Dosanjh’s original version became the emotional heartbeat of the album, while Alia Bhatt’s reprise brought a softer, more intimate perspective to the story. Together, they turned Ikk Kudi into one of the most loved songs of the decade. Da Da Dasse Made Folk Music Cool Again

Sung by Kanika Kapoor and Babu Haabi, Da Da Dasse was impossible to ignore. The folk influences, infectious beat, and raw energy made it an instant standout. Ten years later, it’s still the kind of song that can completely change the mood of a room. Tommy Singh Gave Us One Of Bollywood’s Most Unhinged Rockstar Eras

Before “chaotic energy” became internet vocabulary, there was Tommy Singh. Between the outrageous outfits, larger-than-life attitude, and songs like Ud-Daa Punjab and Vadiya , Shahid Kapoor’s character became one of Bollywood’s most memorable music stars.

The Album Has Found A Whole New Audience Online

A decade later, the soundtrack isn’t surviving on nostalgia alone. Through reels, edits, covers, playlists, and fan videos, the songs continue to find new listeners while longtime fans still know every word. Not bad for an album that’s officially 10 years old.