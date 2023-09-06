1080: The Legacy of Mahaveer teaser to Illuminate the essence of Jainism, its history, and culture on Big Screen

Get ready to embark on a cinematic journey like no other as “1080: The Legacy of Mahaveer” prepares to unveil the simplicity, history, culture, and timeless values of Jainism. This remarkable cinematic experience is set to captivate audiences on October 27, 2023.

In anticipation of this enlightening journey, the teaser for the film “1080: The Legacy of Mahaveer”, coming on September 5, the auspicious occasion of Teachers’ Day. This release pays homage to the supreme teacher Lord Mahaveer, an embodiment of wisdom and compassion. It serves as a poignant reminder that exceptional teachers, much like Lord Mahaveer, leave an enduring legacy that transcends time. Their influence continues to inspire us to seek knowledge, foster personal growth, and contribute positively to the world, making it a better place for all.

Produced by Abhishek Maloo under the banner of Mahaveer Talkies since 1928, the momentous first poster launch of ‘1080: The Legacy of Mahaveer’ was held on August 17th in the presence of Khatargachacharya H. H. Shri Jin Piyush Sagar Surishwar Ji M. Sa. and hundreds of Sadhu Sadhvi Ji. With an outstanding team led by Abhishek Maloo, Project Director Vivek Sudhindra Kulshrestha & Director Pradeep P. Jadhav & Vivek Iyer, this cinematic masterpiece, set to release on October 27th, addresses three paramount challenges facing humanity: Terrorism, Climate Change, and Financial Disparity. Remarkably, these challenges align with Mahaveer Darshan’s core principles: Ahimsa (non-violence), Anekant (unity in diversity), and Aparigraha (renunciation).

Mr. Abhishek Maloo, Producer at Mahaveer Talkies, sees solutions in these timeless principles within the film. “Our film brings Lord Mahaveer’s powerful message of ‘aparigraha’ to the forefront, offering a profound perspective on the ongoing struggle against inequality,” added Mr. Vivek Sudhindra Kulshrestha, Project Director, in an interview. Prashant Beybaar, the Writer and Lyricist of the film, said, “The film will certainly resonate with the audience and will take them on an inner journey.” The soulful music of Vivian Richard & Vipin Patwa and the mesmerising voices of Padma Shri Kailash Kher, Javed Ali and Divya Kumar, it is going to engages, and entertains while inspiring the viewers.