10th edition of I.I.M.U.N.’s role model series brings together statesmen, stars, soldiers and scientists

For a generation that is usually used to podcast inspirations- what happens when India’s teenagers actually physically get to interact with people they’ve only read about in textbooks or watched from a distance on screens? Something magical- and rare.

On 15th July, India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.) hosted the 10th edition of its flagship “Role Model Series” — a platform that redefines the word “influencer” in an age of Insta-fame and viral videos. Held in front of a packed audience of over 2,000 students from 80+ schools in Bandra, the event was a vibrant celebration of substance over spectacle.

The Role Model Series stands as an honest attempt to expose students to value based leadership—individuals who’ve shaped the nation through courage, intellect, vision, and most importantly integrity.

This edition brought together a rare mix of speakers: • Joseph Muscat, 13th Prime Minister of Malta

• Nadir Godrej, industrialist, poet, and environmentalist

• General Manoj Pande, 29th Chief of Army Staff

• Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament – BJP

• Dr. D. Subbarao, 22nd Governor of the Reserve Bank of India

• Vidya Balan, National Award-winning actor and change-maker

• Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe turned actress and entrepreneur

• Smriti Irani, Former Union Cabinet Minister & Actor

• Suhani Shah, India’s leading mentalist

Each session unfolded as a candid, humorous, yet deeply insightful conversation moderated by I.I.M.U.N. Founder Rishabh Shah, whose trademark wit and intellect brought both gravity and depth to the dialogues. The speakers spoke about dealing with adversity, people who inspired them and learnings from their life.

Whether it was Joseph Muscat sharing what global leadership looks like in a divided world, or Sushmita Sen reminding students that courage often comes wrapped in grace—each voice left an imprint far beyond applause.

Sushmita Sen said, “You will be surrounded by the people who will be calling you beautiful left right and centre and it is nothing to do with physicality. But if physically, something makes you feel better about yourself then by all means go ahead with it and don’t listen to anybody. It’s your life, your identity, be accepting of yourself so that you are not judging of another.”

Vidya Balan, sharing her thoughts on women empowerment and the gender parity, said, “I really think that we were all created equal. Yes, some of us are more of a certain thing and less of a certain thing. Men have more physical strength, while women have greater EQ.”

In a world of over exposure, this is a continuous endeavour to build a citizenry that is exposed to the right role models. It encourages young Indians to seek truth over trend, impact over influence, and values over valor.