11 Years of Rebel: Looking back at Rebel as we wait for Pan-India star Prabhas to take on the action avatar once again

Eleven years ago, ‘Rebel’ hit the screens and left an indelible mark on Prabhas’ career. The movie not only became a cult favorite but also introduced the audience to a new avatar of Prabhas – the action-packed Rebel star. With its powerful action sequences and Prabhas’ magnetic screen presence, ‘Rebel’ garnered immense love from fans.

Prabhas’ portrayal in ‘Rebel’ was nothing short of a revelation. His rugged yet charismatic look and high-octane action sequences captivated the audience’s hearts. The film earned him the tag “Rebel Star,” a title that his fans have cherished for over a decade.

Fans are extremely excited to see Prabhas in his Salaar look as the teaser recently dropped. Salaar has been trending through the years, the year started with Saal nahi Salaar hein. As always Prabhas’s fandom knows no bounds and his fans cannot keep calm as they wait to see Prabhas back in the action avatar.

Now, after memorable performances in ‘Rebel’ and ‘Saaho,’ Prabhas is all set to don the action avatar once again in his upcoming film ‘Salaar.’ Directed by Prashanth Neel, the man behind the sensational ‘KGF,’ ‘Salaar’ has generated immense excitement among fans.

The prospect of Prabhas collaborating with the director of one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times has raised huge expectations, making ‘Salaar’ one of the most anticipated releases. Fans eagerly await the return of their beloved darling Prabhas in a massy action role, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience.