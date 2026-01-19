120 Bahadur strikes a chord on OTT, viewers praise Farhan Akhtar’s honest portrayal

As 120 Bahadur makes its much anticipated OTT release, Farhan Akhtar’s portrayal of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati has begun striking a deep emotional chord with viewers across the country. The film, rooted in sacrifice, duty and quiet heroism, is being widely discussed for its restrained storytelling and Farhan’s deeply internalised performance. Audiences are not calling it loud or dramatic, but instead are recognising its emotional weight and sincerity, positioning 120 Bahadur as a war film that honours memory rather than spectacle.

Viewers have taken to social media to express how the film stays with them long after the screen fades to black. One netizen wrote, “Watching 120 Bahadur now and feeling the weight of every scene. #FarhanAkhtar brings such quiet strength to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati.” Another echoed similar sentiment by stating, “Watching #120Bahadur and I already know this is one of #FarhanAkhtar’s most honest performances. He doesn’t act, he becomes 👏.” These reactions underline how audiences are responding to the calm authority and emotional discipline Farhan brings to the role, making the character feel lived in rather than performed.

The appreciation also highlights the film’s respectful approach to the genre. A tweet reading, “The best war films don’t glorify war. They honour memory. @FarOutAkhtar really gets the genre and the responsibility,” has resonated strongly online. Another viewer shared, “Watching #120Bahadur now, Farhan Akhtar’s calm authority and emotional control stand out in every scene.” The sentiment extends to heartfelt tributes, with one netizen expressing, “@FarOutAkhtar Your portrayal in 120 Bahadur is nothing short of extraordinary. You embody courage with such honesty and restraint that every frame feels real, powerful, and deeply moving..You have paid a heartfelt tribute to our unsung heroes 🇮🇳.”

Audiences are also urging others not to miss the film, especially during the Republic Day window. One enthusiastic reaction read, “Amazing scene… hats off 🫡 Don’t miss this! 120 Bahadur on @PrimeVideoIN Salute 🫡 @FarOutAkhtar 🙏 #movie #ott #RepublicDay.” Collectively, these organic audience voices reflect how 120 Bahadur is being embraced not just as a film, but as an emotional experience that honours bravery with dignity and restraint, further reinforcing Farhan Akhtar’s standing as an actor who chooses responsibility over flamboyance.

