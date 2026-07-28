15 things you probably didn’t know about Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari’s career is unlike most of her contemporaries.
The first time she faced a camera was in 2007 – a double role in a period Tanil film.
Hydari has since carved a niche for herself with a career built on memorable performances across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema.
From collaborating with some of India’s most celebrated filmmakers to winning hearts with acclaimed projects like Jubilee and Heeramandi, the actor has always chosen roles that have left a lasting impression. As the actor continues to win over the audience with her grace and range, here are 15 fascinating facts about Aditi Rao Hydari.
- Aditi Rao Hydari (October 28, 1987) Aditi Rao Hydari has been active in the film industry since 2007 but prominently since 2011 with her relaunch in ‘yeh saali zindagi’
- She has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films and has, in the process, made a name for herself as one of the most versitile and sensitive performers in the industry.
- She is from two royal families.Aditi is from the former royal families of Hyderabad and Wanaparthy, but her royal background has never helped her get a break in cinema, she has often said.
- Classical dance was her first love. Aditi learnt Bharatanatyam from famed dancer Leela Samson long before she ever faced a camera, and that training is often cited as the source of the poise and fluidity she brings to period dramas and dance numbers.
- Her first film in the South, was because of her dance background after she which she finished her education and was relaunched in Bollywood by Sudhir Mishra.
- Aditi appeared in Tamil cinema and slowly started making her presence felt in various languages.
Yeh Saali Zindagi was her break in Hindi cinema. Her performance in Sudhir Mishra’s 2011 drama received widespread critical acclaim and announced her arrival as a promising talent to watch.
- She has worked with some of the best directors in India Aditi’s filmography has names like Mani Ratnam, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vikramaditya Motwane, vishal bharadwaj, Neeraj Ghaywan, her choices are more of director-led storytelling than formula-driven projects.
- She has made period dramas her signature. Be it Padmaavat, Taj: Divided by Blood, Jubilee or Heeramandi, Aditi has become one of the industry’s go-to actors for stories set in another era.
- Jubilee was a career-defining moment.Her role as Sumitra Kumari in Vikramaditya Motwane’s acclaimed series brought her understated style of performance to a new generation of viewers.
- Bibbojaan became a cultural phenomenon. Her portrayal of Bibbojaan in Heeramandi was one of the biggest talking points of the series, with her expressions, dance performances and regal screen presence taking over social media. She believes in quality over quantity Aditi has never been the busiest actor in the industry. Instead, she has built her career around a few projects that she feels connected to.
- She has nicely balanced four film industries. Unlike many actors who restrict themselves to one language, Aditi has done a lot of work in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema.
- She prefers to keep her personal life private. Aditi is one of the most recognisable faces in Indian cinema. But she has kept herself largely away from unnecessary controversies and has always been a relatively low-key public figure. Love blossomed on a film set when Aditi met actor Siddharth during the shoot for Maha Samudram. The couple dated for years before saying ‘I do’ in 2024 in a traditional intimate ceremony
- She is known for reinventing herself Aditi Rao Hydari has always kept pace with the times, from critically acclaimed movies to popular streaming series. Instead of blindly following trends, she has carved a niche for herself as an actor with great storytelling skills, and is one of the most unique actors of her generation.
- After this, she will be seen in an Imtiaz Ali film. After winning acclaim for Heeramandi and Jubilee, Aditi Rao Hydari is gearing up for the next chapter of her career with an upcoming Imtiaz Ali directorial.It is one of her most anticipated projects so far, pairing one of Indian cinema’s most introspective storytellers with an actor known for her understated performances.
- She has worked with three generations of leading men.
Over the years, Aditi has shared screen space with actors across generations—from Amitabh Bachchan (Wazir) and Farhan Akhtar (Wazir) to Dhanush, Karthi, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Sethupathi and Siddharth, reflecting the range of filmmakers and stories she’s been drawn to.
- She’s one of the few actors whose biggest viral moment had no dialogue.
While movie moments often go viral because of punchlines or dramatic scenes, Aditi’s Heeramandi popularity was fuelled almost entirely by one dance move and she was exceptional.