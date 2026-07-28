15 things you probably didn’t know about Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari’s career is unlike most of her contemporaries.

The first time she faced a camera was in 2007 – a double role in a period Tanil film.

Hydari has since carved a niche for herself with a career built on memorable performances across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema.

From collaborating with some of India’s most celebrated filmmakers to winning hearts with acclaimed projects like Jubilee and Heeramandi, the actor has always chosen roles that have left a lasting impression. As the actor continues to win over the audience with her grace and range, here are 15 fascinating facts about Aditi Rao Hydari.