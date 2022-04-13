17 Years of Nimrat Kaur’s debut music video, Tera Mera Pyaar: Check out its special connection with Dasvi

Nimrat Kaur marked the performance of the year with Dasvi. The actress has left everyone impressed with her character arch, from a housewife to a power-drunk CM. While the internet is busy showering the star with love, her debut music video Tera Mera Pyaar has clocked 17 years today!

Seventeen years down the line, Tera Mera Pyaar is still among the most loved songs on the internet, with over 57 million views on YouTube. Interestingly, Nimrat Kaur’s recently released song Ghani Trip from Dasvi has a special connection with her debut!

A source revealed, “The location of ‘Ghani Trip’ is the same as the location of Nimrat Kaur’s first-ever song Tera Mera Pyaar. While shooting the music video at Filmistan, the actress went on a nostalgic trip and started reminiscing her old days! For the right reasons, this set and the song hold a special place in her heart.”

Nimrat Kaur sang a few lines of the song on India’s Got Talent at the request of Badshah! Her singing also prowess became the talk of the town. Meanwhile, the global actor is riding high on the success of Dasvi and is gearing up for Foundation S2, an Apple TV+ series.