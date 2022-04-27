18 of India’s most popular voices unite to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Having cemented her position as the ‘Voice of India’, Lata Mangeshkar exemplifies what a true Indian icon and legend stands for. Her voice holds a very special place in our hearts and left an indelible mark in every Indian’s mind.

Paying tribute to her legacy and the many memories she created for us to cherish, eighteen of India’s most prominent singers now come together to pay special tribute to the ‘Nightingale of India’.

StarPlus with their exclusive series ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ brings these popular voices together as the music industry stands in solidarity to honour the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

The grand tribute will see Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Pyarelal ji, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha take the stage and sing Lata Mangeshkar’s most iconic songs.

Sprinkled with emotion and nostalgia, the singers will also share their memories and anecdotes from their meetings and interactions with the legendary singer, who has over the course of her career impacted many lives and inspired millions.

Talking about this development, says one of India’s greatest vocalists Shaan, “It’s an absolute honour to be part of this grand tribute. Lata ji is not just someone I respect, admire and love but also someone who every Indian is deeply connected to. I consider this amoung the best moments of my life and I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to pay tribute to the country’s greatest singer on a grand platform like this.”

Also present at this tribute event will be Lata Mangeshkar’s family, as they join in this special showcasing of her work.

Produced by Gajendra Singh of Saibaba Studios ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ is all set to bring many voices to pay tribute to the ultimate voice that filled us with emotion and hope, that of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. The 8 episode, hour long series is out 1st May, 2022 only on StarPlus.