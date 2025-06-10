20 years of Parineeta: 5 reasons to rewatch this timeless classic in 2025

It’s been two decades since Parineeta brought old Calcutta, poetic love, and timeless music to life on screen. Pradeep Sarkar’s directorial debut, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, remains one of Hindi cinema’s most elegant love stories. As the film completes 20 years, here’s why it still deserves your time and your heart.

Still relevant, still resonant

At its core, Parineeta explores patriarchy, pride, class divide, and the quiet rebellion of a woman who refuses to be passive in love. These themes continue to strike a chord — proving that the most delicate love stories can still carry the sharpest truths.

The music that defined a generation

Shantanu Moitra’s soulful score featuring gems like Piyu Bole, Kasto Mazza, and Raat Hamari Toh captured the era’s romanticism with aching beauty. Combined with Swanand Kirkire’s evocative lyrics and the unforgettable voices of Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, and others, Parineeta’s music still stirs something deep. And then there was Kaise Paheli Zindagani, a cabaret number unlike any other, brought to life by the ethereal Rekha. Her elegant, smoky performance added glamour and mystery, perfectly mirroring the film’s blend of old-school charm and quiet rebellion.

Performances that stay with you

Vidya Balan’s debut as Lalita was a revelation graceful, assertive, and emotionally rich. Saif Ali Khan shed his urban-cool image to play the brooding, flawed Shekhar with remarkable depth. Together, they brought a rare emotional chemistry to screen, one that simmered with longing and restraint. Add Sanjay Dutt’s gentle gravitas and Raima Sen’s charm, and you have a cast that is truly delivered.

More than a setting: Calcutta in all its nostalgic glory

Set in the 1960s, Parineeta recreated Calcutta with an eye for detail and a heart full of nostalgia. From vintage trams to colonial mansions and the gentle glow of yellow streetlamps, N. Natarajan Subramaniam’s cinematography turned the city into a living, breathing character. The emotional world steeped in cultural pride, familial power, and unspoken class tensions added texture to the aesthetics.

A love story that speaks volumes in silence

What made Parineeta unforgettable wasn’t just what was said but what was left unsaid. The film’s storytelling leaned into glances, pauses, and small gestures, letting the audience feel the heartbreak and healing. The slow-burning romance, built on friendship, ego, and forgiveness, remains deeply relatable.