2022 Most Searched Asians on Google: Katrina Kaif tops among Indian actors

Katrina Kaif has just been named as the Most Searched Asian Worldwide in 2022 by Google. Kaif features on the fourth spot on the list; and has the distinction of topping among Indian actors making it to the list this year.

Known as Bollywood’s number one actress, Kaif made a significant expansion of her personal brand, with the launch of her guilt free (every product is infused with natural ingredients that cares for the skin) makeup range and India’s first celebrity beauty brand, Kay Beauty. Her endeavour with Kay Beauty was to ensure inclusivity in skin tone, skin type, gender, age and sexual orientation. Inclusivity is a key pillar for all product development, as the brand continues to deliver to over 1600 cities. She was recognised as ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ by Vogue India for pioneering work in the conscious makeup space in India.

Her upcoming films are Jee Le Zaara and Merry Christmas.