“2022 will be an exciting year for me” – Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan bagged two massive awards for his stellar performance in Dhamaka as he shares a sneak-peek into his line of releases in 2022, says this is going to an exciting year.

Helmed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka featured Kartik Aaryan as a journalist, his nuanced performance has fetched him an Iconic Award and Hello Awards, and now the actor shares his entire line-up of release for 2022.

While interacting with a Bollywood portal on the sidelines of a recent award show, Kartik said, “It is going be an exciting year for me, as Dhamaka just released, my next release is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, after that Shehzada, I am just about to complete the film, after that I will start shooting for Satyanarayan Ki Katha, and after that I will be doing Captain India.”

He adds, “I am really glad the way this year going to go, and films will release back-to-back, so I am excited about each one as I am playing different characters in each one of them and I am excited as there is something new for me with movies and I hope the audience will be entertained”.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is helmed by Anees Bazmee. Shehzada is a Rohit Dhawan directorial and he will be working with Sajid Nadiadwala for the first time in for their upcoming epic musical love saga which was previously titled, ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha.’

The heartthrob will also be seen in Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic thriller Freddy and will don the air-force officer uniform for the first time in Captain India helmed by Hansal Mehta.