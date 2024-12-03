21 awards, 1 phenomenal film: The Rabbit House trailer showcases thrilling brilliance

The highly anticipated trailer of The Rabbit House, directed by the talented Vaibhav Kulkarni, was officially unveiled at a grand event last evening. The film, which has already won 21 prestigious international awards, promises to be a cinematic gem, combining thrilling storytelling with breathtaking visuals and soul-stirring music.

Set against the stunning backdrop of rural Himachal Pradesh, The Rabbit House offers a poetic yet intense mystery that has captivated audiences and critics worldwide. The trailer launch event was an electrifying affair, with guests from the industry and media marveling at the sheer brilliance of the visuals and the gripping storyline teased in the trailer.

The film that releases on the 20th of December , 2024, marks the production debut of Mr. Krishna Pandhare, a veteran of the financial industry with over 25 years of experience in the mutual funds business. Sharing his thoughts on this new venture, Mr. Pandhare said, Cinema has always been a passion of mine, and with The Rabbit House, I wanted to bring a story that is both rooted in Indian culture and universally relatable. This film is a dream come true.”

Mrs. Sunita Pandhare, the producer, was also celebrated for her pivotal role in the making of the movie. Known for her warmth and guidance on the sets, she commented, “This film is very close to my heart, and I am overwhelmed by the positive response to the trailer. I hope the audience embraces it as warmly as our team has.”

The film stars Padmanabh Gaikwad, Amit Riyaan, and Karishma, who delivered stellar performances that

bring the gripping narrative to life. Speaking at the event, the cast expressed their excitement for the movie’s release and their gratitude for being part of such a monumental project.

The highlight of the evening was the trailer itself, which left the audience awestruck. Packed with suspense, mystery, and moments that gave goosebumps, the trailer promises a thrilling cinematic experience.

Director Vaibhav Kulkarni shared his thoughts on the film, saying, “The Rabbit House* is a story that needed to be told, and I am thrilled to see it resonate with audiences even before its release. It’s a blend of culture, emotion, and mystery, and I can’t wait for viewers to experience it in theatres.”

The evening concluded with a panel discussion featuring the cast and crew, offering insights into the making of the film, followed by another screening of the much-lauded trailer.

The Rabbit House is set to redefine thrillers in Indian cinema. Get prepared for an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience like never before!