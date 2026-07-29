3 Khaat: Haryanvi hip-hop artist Duryodhan Rana swaps swagger for stripped-back realism on new Single

As the independent North Indian hip-hop scene continues its explosive meteoric rise, Duryodhan Rana is rewriting the rules of the genre. Today, the rising Haryanvi powerhouse drops ‘3 Khaat’, a stark, deeply introspective single that pivots away from heavy club anthems toward raw, conscious storytelling. Released via the forward-thinking independent imprint New Wave Haryanvi, the track offers an unfiltered window into the artist’s roots, tracing his trajectory from rural poverty to self-made musical heavy-hitter.

While Rana’s previous catalogue established him as an artist fuelled by sonic ambition and unyielding momentum, ‘3 Khaat’ is a deliberate, quiet turn inward. Built on a foundation of honest lyricism rather than bravado, the song serves as a gritty testament to resilience. Rana reflects on a childhood shaped by scarcity in rural India, a world often overlooked by mainstream media—and celebrates the pure hustle of building a career entirely on his own terms, without corporate shortcuts or industry favours.

Duryodhan Rana states, “Most of my music has been playful in a way. ‘3 Khaat’ is different. This one comes from a quieter place, from where I actually started. I grew up in a house where we didn’t have much, and I never let that decide who I’d become. This song is me looking back honestly, without hiding any of it, and owning every bit of that journey. If even one kid from a small village hears this and believes he can build something on his own terms, that’s the real win for me.”

Rana’s sharp, commanding delivery paired with regional authenticity places him at the vanguard of a massive cultural shift. Alongside contemporary icons like MC Square, Dhanda, Krish Rao and RP, Rana is defining the vanguard of the modern North Indian independent sound. ‘3 Khaat’ proves that his artistry extends far beyond regional party anthems, he is a vital, storytelling voice for a generation navigating modern aspirations and small-town realities.

New Wave Haryanvi state, “Duryodhan has real range, but ‘3 Khaat’ shows a side of him that cuts deeper. We’ve watched him grow with every release, and here he steps fully into conscious storytelling without losing the edge that has always defined him. This is exactly the kind of honest, rooted record we love backing, an artist telling the truth about where he comes from and we believe it is going to connect with a lot of people who have walked a similar road.”

‘3 Khaat’ is out now and available to stream on YouTube and all major digital music platforms.