3 years of Gangubai Kathiawadi: How Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s cinematic gem took Indian stories to the global stage

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the finest filmmakers in Indian cinema, known for delivering iconic films that have left an everlasting impact. His masterpieces have not only shaped Bollywood’s legacy but also elevated Indian cinema on the global stage.

One such film was Gangubai Kathiawadi, released three years back, which stands among his best works. The film achieved massive success at the box office, breaking records with its compelling storytelling and stunning cinematography. Beyond commercial success, the inspiring tale resonated worldwide, earning global recognition for its powerful narrative and exquisite execution, further solidifying Bhansali’s status as a visionary filmmaker.

The film premiered at the prestigious 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February 2022, where it received a standing ovation from the audience. Gangubai Kathiawadi later campaigned for the 2023 BAFTA Awards and was eligible in multiple categories, including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Leading Actress, and Film Not in the English Language. It was also in contention for the Oscars, further cementing its global impact. The film’s recognition on such a grand scale showcased the brilliance of Indian cinema and its growing influence worldwide, proudly representing India on the global stage.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s filmmaking has always resonated on a global scale, making him a beacon of Indian cinema worldwide. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, tells the inspiring story of a young girl who is deceived and sold into a brothel. With no choice but to embrace her fate, Gangu (Alia Bhatt) rises above her circumstances, becoming a powerful voice for the oppressed and striving to legitimize a profession burdened by stigma for centuries.

Directed by Bhansali and produced alongside Jayantilal Gada, the film starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Shantanu Maheshwari. It became a massive success, grossing over ₹209 crore worldwide. Critically acclaimed, Gangubai Kathiawadi won multiple awards, including five Filmfare Awards, solidifying its place as a modern classic.