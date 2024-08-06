31 years of Khalnayak: Subhash Ghai reflects on the cult film’s legacy

While the talk around the image of alpha-male has taken centre stage in the recent past and now more than ever we are leaning towards its characteristics in recent films. We here look back at the OG creator of the alpha-male Ballu Balram decades ago through Khalnayak, played by the bad-boy of Bollywood Sanjay Dutt, a brain-child of the legendary Subhash Ghai, as Khalnayak turns 31! It became a bookmark and served as an inspiration for filmmakers to create characters like “Ballu” that will be remembered for generations to come and hence by giving us the superstars we refer to today.

Thirty-one years ago, on August 6, theatres across the nation were electrified with the anthem “Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main.” Sanjay Dutt’s portrayal of Ballu Balram became iconic, and filmmaker Subhash Ghai once again demonstrated his unmatched ability to create larger-than-life cinema in Bollywood.

Reflecting on the film’s impact, Subhash Ghai marvels, “I am beyond grateful to the audiences for their endless love towards the characters, songs and everything about the film after thirty-one years of its release. Needless to say, ‘Ballu Balram’ went onto become the most iconic character in the history of Indian cinema and stands tall with pride even today as the references from the film are drawn from across the globe, all this because of the audience’s love.”

