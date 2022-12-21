4 Years of KGF Chapter 1: How Yash put Kannada industry on the global map

Yash’s breakout hit KGF Chapter 1 clocked 4 years to it’s release day today, a film that shattered box office records and marked the on set of the entire nation catching up Kannada cinema.

While Tamil & Telugu cinema were always popular, but with the massive success of KGF Chapter 1, and the sheer efforts, conviction, belief and dedication of the actor, it is now that Kannada industry doesn’t need any introduction today amidst cinema goers.

The way his stardom catapulted across the globe after the release of KGF chapter 1 is truly phenomenal with audiences across boundaries waiting for KGF chapter. A momentum and eagerness of the sequel of a film never seen in audiences before.

Bringing forward the never seen before massive action and rage to the screens, Yash introduced the audiences to a character Rocky Bhai, that went on to create a massive fan base of its own all across the globe. The swag, confidence and rage of Rocky Bhai has resonated and stayed with the masses

With its release, Yash conquered the hearts of the audiences and created historic box office records globally.

Moreover, after the super success of KGF Chapter 1, KGF 2 evidently came as a storm breaker with its release. Be it collecting the huge amount of 54 Cr. on the opening day of its release which is the highest for any film in 2022, to accelerating Yash’s stardom to all new heights, the success of KGF 2 is truly exemplary that went on to create records that are still not broken.

It is the success and franchise of KGF which has paved for Kannada films, recent example being the spectacular Kantara.

Truly, Yash has been a torch bearer and has successfully managed to get the Kannada film industry on the global map with audiences wanting more content from Kannada.