5 actors who are set to make their Bollywood debuts this year

A good Bollywood debut is the dream of every actor. While debuts don’t always set the tone for how an actor’s career will proceed, in an industry as unpredictable as this, it is always good to arrive with a splash. Here’s presenting the most-awaited Bollywood debuts of 2023

Jibraan Khan – Ishq Vishk Rebound

As a child actor, Jibraan Khan starred in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as Krish Raichand. The actor is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, the contemporary revamp of 2003’s Ishq Vishk, which co-incidentally marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor. We are excited to see how the little boy from our favorite 90’s movie all grown up, on the silver screen.

Agastya Nanda – The Archies

Agastya Nanda, grandson of the legendary icon of Indian Cinema Amitabh Bachchan, will make his debut with Netflix original ‘The Archies’ directed by Zoya Akhtar. Hailing from a legacy as rich as his, Agastya has piqued the expectations as well as interest of the audience for his debut. He will also be seen in a film called ‘Ikkis’ directed by Sriram Raghavan, co-starring Dharmendra. The film is co-produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Tusharr Khanna – Starfish

Tusharr Khanna has been making waves ever since he entered into the industry. A quintessential outsider with no Bollywood connections, the actor has made a mark on television. Now finally gearing up to make and impact on the big screens, With T-Series’ upcoming film Starfish. Based on Bina Nayak’s best seller Novel called ‘StarFish Pickle’. The film marks as the feature film debut of the actor. Tusharr has already wrapped up the film shoot in Europe.

Junaid Khan – Maharaja

Junaid Khan is another handsome star kid who is gearing up for making his Bollywood debut in 2023. He is already shooting for his movie titled Maharaja. If reports are to be believed, he will essay the role of a lawyer in the movie.

Ibrahim Ali Khan – Untitled Film

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut as an actor is quite a topic of discussion in the industry. While Ibrahim was seen assisting Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he has not yet officially revealed details about his speculated movie that marks his entry into the industry