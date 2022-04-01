5 hard-hitting dialogues from Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz starrer Mrs. & Mr. Shameem

The recently released Zindagi original Mrs. & Mr. Shameem has been striking a cord with the audiences and critics alike given the power-packed performances by leading actors from across the border – Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz and a thoughtful storyline. A unique love story, the series reflects upon the gender biases that exist in society and is being appreciated for its emotional connect with the audience. One of the most talked about aspect of Mrs. & Mr. Shameem is its meaningful dialogue. Here are our top 5 picks of the most hard-hitting dialogues from the series Mrs. & Mr. Shameem:



“Insaan bada bekas hai, jo pass hota hai uspe nazar nahi padti aur jo nahi hota uske liye pagal ho raha hota hai. Shameem meri chadar banna hua tha aur mein isko datkaar rahi thi; aur jisne meri chadar cheen di mein uske liye pagal ho rahi thi” Umaina played by Saba Qamar

“Jo log mohabbaton ke dawe karte hai, woh asal mein khud ko chah rahe hote hain, woh khud ko badalna nhi chahte, dusre ko badalna chahte hain, majja toh yeh hai ki aap kisi keliye khud ko badle” Shameem played by Naumaan Ijaz

“Jab tak zindagi hai jeena toh hai, shayad mayusi ke uss daur mein bhi nayi nayi khushiyan humein naseeb hone lagi thi, shayad aasuo ka darwaza hum khula chorr aaye the jisse mohabbat ki dheemi dheemi hawa humein phirse jeene ke liye ukhsaane lagi thi” Umaina

“Jo jism se shuru hoke jism pe khatam ho jaye nahi seekhni aisi mohabbat. Do insaano mein rishta tabhi ho sakta hai jab dono ko ek dusre ke liye ehsaas ho, pyaar ho, izzat ho” Shameem

“Ek baat jo maine Shameem se sikhi, jo mard aurat ka izzat nai de sakte woh kuch nai de sakte. Shayad isse wajh se main Bilal ke pass se wapis aa agayi. Maine usse paa kar kho diya. Nai khya nai chod diya.” Umaina