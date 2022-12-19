5 memorable dialogues from Taapsee Pannu starrer Blurr which will stay with you

While Blurr is in the news for its exhilarating jumpscares, supreme cinematography and gripping storyline one cannot deny the impact of stirring dialogues. Every time we see Gayatri or Gautami, we cannot stop drooling over Taapsee Pannu’s power-packed presence and prime class dialogues. We have gathered some of the unforgettable scenes and dialogues which will make you experience every essence and thrill of Blurr

Gayatri jo thi vo duniya dekhna chahti thi aur jo Gautami thi vo chahti ki duniya usse dekhe

Hotel Attendant: Budhe loga bhi ek time ke baad sab ko dikhna bandh ho jaate hai

Gautami aka Taapsee: Aankhen band karke logon ko dekho shakal, surat rang, roop, kad kathi ke bhedbhav se pare bohot behtar nazar aate hain

Gayatri aka Taapsee: Ek baar baraf pe late kar hum aasman dekh rahe the hum nahi, main uss aasman ko tumhare aankhon mein dekh raha tha

Deepak: Duniya ke ganit mein sun ho jaane ka darr