5 most interesting influencers to watch out for in MX Player’s one-of-a-kind reality show MX TakaTak Fame House Season 1

Digital content creators are the new stars in the making, who keep us entertained on our digital journeys as we scroll down for easier to watch, relatable content. Come December 18th, MX Player is bringing us a unique reality show, MX TakaTak Fame House – Season 1 that will see some of India’s top influencers come together under one roof for 7 days in the ultimate race for fame.

A one-stop destination for drama, fun, and hype, these 18 influencers will collaborate and create short video content to win the battle of Fame. But here’s who we are looking forward to seeing in the house:

Aashika Bhatia – A talented actress and social media sensation – Aashika Bhatia handles both these aspects of her life with ease and élan. Known for her work in shows like ‘Meera’, ‘Parvarrish: Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi’, ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ and her association with the film ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, Aashika will now be seen in MX Original Series – ‘MX TakaTak Fame House Season 1’, after a long break. Like she’s seen saying in the trailer “Mujhe 11 saal ho gaye hai industry mein, aur mujhe pata hai kahan kaisi baatein hoti hai” – bringing all her experience to this digital reality series, it seems like she knows it all…the ones to be kept close and the ones who’d likely back-stab her as well. She’s definitely someone to watch out for, we’d say.

Lucky Dancer – Lucky Dancer stepped in this world of fame and glamour with an aim of becoming an actor. With his cute and charming looks, it wasn’t long before he reached the hearts of millions of people on social media platforms. With some amazing dance moves and an ever-charming smile, he shot to fame and now his fans can’t wait to see the exciting content he brings through the show. And TBH, neither can we!

Rush Twins – Srashti and Prakrati Kushwaha aka Rush Twins are sisters not only known for their dance but their fashion as well. This duo seems to be tough competitors and will definitely put up a good challenge for the rest of the influencers. Their frank attitude is seen in the trailer when they say, “Log bahut chhupe rustom hai, koi bol nahi raha lekin sabko pata hai ki groupism chal raha hai”. Raising the bar high with dance, drama and their ‘say-it-like-it-is attitude’ – we can say that everyone in the house must beware of them!

Nisha Guragain– Another famous influencer that we will see in the MX TakaTak Fame House is Nisha Guragain. This bold, bindaas and beautiful star is definitely going to be seen increasing the temperature in the house.