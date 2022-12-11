5 Movies Available on OTT That Are Inspired By True Events And Personalities

Nothing cements a legacy in popular consciousness quite like a narrative that is inspired by true events. Witnessing a person’s life on-screen or an event allows us to be a part of a journey we didn’t take. From the humblest to the starriest, OTT has given us many stories that have left us not only informed but also inspired in many ways. The common factor about these stories is that they all ooze everyday flavor and recount inspiring stories of ordinary people and their triumph in extraordinary situations.

1. India Lockdown – ZEE5

Starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Ahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, India Lockdown is inspired by true events and is a culmination of four stories of utmost resilience and inspiration. A Madhur Bhandarkar film, India Lockdown depicts four corresponding stories and the repercussions of Covid-19 pandemic characters central to these narratives. Streaming on ZEE5, the movie is a must-watch for its daring images and incomparable performances.

2. Shabaash Mithu – Netflix

The film based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the India women’s national cricket team, Mithali Raj, stars Taapsee Pannu in titular role. It chronicles ups and downs and moments of glory of Mithali’s life. From child prodigy to trailblazing captain, sports icon Mithali Raj navigates the highs and lows of professional cricket in this coming-of-age drama.

3.The Dirty Picture – Disney+ Hotstar

Based on the life of the South Indian sex symbol, ‘Silk’ Smitha, The Dirty Picture starring Vidya Balan in the lead role, revolves around Reshma, who leaves her village and aspires to become a film star in Chennai. As she becomes an overnight sensation and comes to be known as ‘Silk’, her success and fame begin to change her.

4.Bajirao Mastani – Amazon Prime Video

Yet another magnum opus by SLB, Bajirao Mastani, tells the romantic relationship between the Maratha Peshwa ‘Bajirao’ and Princess of Bundelkhand ‘Mastani.’ The story begins with Bajirao, who is married to Kashibai, but falls in love with Mastani, a warrior princess in distress. They struggle to make their love triumph amid opposition from his conservative family.

5. Shahid – Sony LIV

Based on the life of Shahid Azmi, a human rights activist and lawyer, both Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta won National Film Awards for Best Actor and Best Director, respectively, for this gritty movie. Rajkummar Rao plays Shahid Azmi, a lawyer who gets into trouble and starts receiving death threats for fighting cases for people wrongly charged under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA). The film also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kay Kay Menon, Shalini Vatsa and Prabhleen Sandhu to name a few.